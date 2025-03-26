Ozzy Osbourne Will Perform From a Throne at Final Black Sabbath Show

Ozzy Osbourne will have a “special guest” during his final performance as a solo artist and as the frontman for Black Sabbath: A throne.

Guitarist Zakk Wylde recently shared on RiffX’s Metal XS that the Prince of Darkness will be seated during his final performance. However, the seat in question will be an epic throne. (Perhaps, it’s the the same one he was seated in during his recent solo induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame!)

Wylde also hinted the throne could potentially take flight during the show, saying, “With Oz and his throne that just flies over the stadium or whatever, [where he] shoots out buckets of water and does everything like that.”

Wylde noted that all of the acts on the bill for the final Ozzy/Black Sabbath show will be performing Sabbath songs. He said, ” … It’s gonna be pretty mind-blowing … I think for all the bands that are gonna be there — ’cause if it wasn’t for Sabbath, none of us would exist. You know what I mean? So I think it’s gonna be special for everybody.”

Ozzy Osbourne and “Back to the Beginning”

As previously reported, the original Black Sabbath lineup of Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, and Bill Ward will reunite and headline the all-day concert “Back to the Beginning.” Taking place on July 5 in Birmingham, England, the show will be the first time in 20 years that the original Sabbath lineup performs together, and it will mark the final performance from Ozzy and Black Sabbath.



In addition to Sabbath, other giants of the metal and hard rock world booked for the show include Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, Tool, Slayer, Pantera, Gojira, Alice in Chains, Halestorm, Lamb of God, Anthrax, Mastodon, and Rival Sons.



Also listed on the bill providing “additional performances” are Andrew Watt, Billy Corgan, Chad Smith Dave Ellefson, David Draiman, Fred Durst, Lzzy Hale, Jake E Lee, Jonathan Davis, KK Downing, Mike Bordin, Papa V Perpetua, Rudy Sarzo, Sammy Hagar, Sleep Token ii, Tom Morello, Vernon Reid, Whitfield Crane, Wolfgang Van Halen, and Zakk Wylde.

Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights