Suzanne Somers Is Back—and the Future Is Weirder Than We Thought

PALM SPRINGS, CA - JANUARY 02: Actress Suzanne Somers attends the 28th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards Gala at the Palm Springs Convention Center on January 2, 2017 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Suzanne Somers passed away in October 2023 after a long and courageous battle with breast cancer. Fans around the world mourned the loss of the Three’s Company star and wellness icon. Tributes poured in, obituaries were written, and her place in pop culture was sealed.

And now, less than two years later… she’s back?

Not in reruns. Not in documentaries. Not even in the nostalgic pages of a magazine.

Suzanne Somers is back—as an AI robot.

Yes, you read that right. An artificial intelligence version of Suzanne now exists, thanks to the mind-bending fusion of grief, love, and Silicon Valley sci-fi. Her husband, Alan Hamel, has teamed up with a company called Realbotix to bring Suzanne back in a way we’ve never seen before: as a “digital twin,” complete with her voice, facial expressions, memories, and even personality.

(Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

This AI Suzanne doesn’t just parrot pre-written lines. It responds. It converses. It remembers. Ask her about the time she and Alan did a chaotic cooking segment and had a blender disaster, and she’ll tell the story like she’s really there, laughing and all. It’s part heartwarming, part disturbing, and entirely the kind of 21st-century twist that would make Rod Serling nod slowly and mutter, “Told you so.”

The video of this “Suzanne 2.0” is making the rounds online, and, well… let’s just say it’s something. Her face is almost there—almost. The voice is passable. But the whole thing still lives firmly in that uncanny valley where reality goes to get weird.

Hamel insists this was Suzanne’s idea. “I think she would smile a lot and be really happy about it,” he told reporters. “She would endorse it.” And maybe she would. She was always on the cutting edge of health and wellness, and deeply invested in staying youthful and vibrant. This, in a way, is an eternal version of that dream—youth through code, immortality through algorithms.

But that’s not even the weirdest part.

Alan Hamel is now talking about what he calls a “long-range plan” to bring back the entire cast of Three’s Company. Well, sort of. His idea? Create digital versions of John Ritter and other deceased cast members (yes, including Suzanne herself) and use AI tech to make “new” episodes of the show.

You know, just a little AI resurrection sitcom magic.

To be fair, Joyce DeWitt, the final living member of the original trio, is still very much alive and likely sipping her tea somewhere, utterly baffled by all this. She’s 75 and hasn’t commented on the idea yet. But you have to imagine that somewhere deep inside, there’s a part of her that’s going, “Wait… they want to do what?”

The implications of this go way beyond Suzanne. This might be the first time we’re talking about a digital dead celebrity comeback—but it certainly won’t be the last. We’ve already seen younger versions of actors show up via CGI in movies (Star Wars, anyone?). But this is something else entirely. This isn’t just about appearances. This is about being.

If Suzanne Somers can be reborn as a robot, what’s stopping us from doing the same with Elvis? Or Robin Williams? Or—brace yourself—every president, every author, every singer who ever left unfinished work behind?

We are, quite literally, on the doorstep of digital resurrection.

And it raises some big questions.

Who owns your identity after you’re gone? Can memories be copyrighted? If AI Suzanne tells a joke—is it her joke? If Alan Hamel makes a show with robot John Ritter, is it a reboot, a tribute… or some kind of digital séance gone too far?

The truth is, we don’t know. We’re in uncharted territory, caught between mourning and machine learning.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

There’s something oddly beautiful about a man missing his wife so much that he helps build a digital version of her just to hear her voice again. But there’s also something chilling about the idea of turning that grief into entertainment.

Maybe Alan Hamel just really misses Suzanne. Maybe this is his way of keeping her close. Maybe it’s love. Maybe it’s madness. Or maybe it’s the beginning of something much bigger—a future where death isn’t the end, just a long software update away.

So yes, Suzanne Somers is back. Sort of.

And this might not be the last time we say that about a celebrity.

Or anyone.

Donielle Flynn has two kids, two cats, two dogs, and a love of all things rock. She’s been in radio decades and held down top-rated day parts at Detroit, Philadelphia, and Washington DC radio stations throughout her tenure. She enjoys writing about rock news, the Detroit community, and she has a series called “The Story Behind” where she researches the history of classic rock songs.