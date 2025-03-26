Things To Do in Detroit March 28-March 30

close shot of the guitarist plating the guitar on stage

Detroit is buzzing with entertainment this weekend, featuring live music, home improvement inspiration, and comedy events across the city. The 17th Annual Motor City Blues Festival brings legendary performances, while the Novi Home and Garden Show offers expert advice for home projects.

The 17th Annual Motor City Blues Festival

What: The 17th Annual Motor City Blues Festival

The 17th Annual Motor City Blues Festival When: Saturday, March 29, 2025, at 7 p.m. (Doors open at 6 p.m.)

Saturday, March 29, 2025, at 7 p.m. (Doors open at 6 p.m.) Where: Fox Theatre, 2211 Woodward Ave., Detroit

Fox Theatre, 2211 Woodward Ave., Detroit Cost: Check the official website or authorized sellers for up-to-date pricing

The 17th Annual Motor City Blues Festival brings “The Blues Is Alright Tour” to Fox Theatre. This powerful night of soulful storytelling and electrifying performances features King George, Tucka, Pokey Bear, J-Wonn, West Love, and Ronnie Bell. With raw emotion and deep-rooted tradition, the blues transforms heartache into a cathartic experience. Comerica Bank proudly serves as the exclusive presenting partner of the Fox Theatre.

Chad Tepper with Lexnour

What: Live music performance by Chad Tepper with Lexnour

Live music performance by Chad Tepper with Lexnour When: Friday, Mar. 28, 2025, at 7 p.m.

Friday, Mar. 28, 2025, at 7 p.m. Where: Lager House, 1254 Michigan Ave., Detroit, Michigan

Lager House, 1254 Michigan Ave., Detroit, Michigan Cost: Tickets are $23 after fees

Pop-punk powerhouse Chad Tepper is a force to be reckoned with on the stage. With his 18+ (or with parent/guardian) show, Chad Tepper with Lexnour brings an infectious energy and big hooks to the crowd. With earworm songs that paper the territory between classic punk and contemporary alternative rock, Tepper has already begun to make a mark on the musical landscape.

The Novi Home and Garden Show

What: The Novi Home & Garden Show

The Novi Home & Garden Show When: Friday, March 28, 2025, from noon to 7 p.m.; Saturday, March 29, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Sunday, March 30, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, March 28, 2025, from noon to 7 p.m.; Saturday, March 29, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Sunday, March 30, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Where: Suburban Collection Showplace, 46100 Grand River Ave., Novi, Michigan

Suburban Collection Showplace, 46100 Grand River Ave., Novi, Michigan Cost: General admission is $12, Prepurchase online is $10, Seniors (65 and over) are $10, and Kids (12 and under) are free. There’s a special promo on Friday and Saturday with $5 admission after 5 p.m.

The Novi Home and Garden Show is Southeast Michigan’s premier event for home improvement and landscaping inspiration. Connect with hundreds of local professionals ready to help with renovations, upgrades, and projects. Explore the latest home improvement products and services, from interior updates to outdoor transformations. Gain expert insights at the Plant Michigan Green Gardening Stage, where local gardening specialists will share valuable tips. Whether you’re planning a major remodel or a simple refresh, this event is your one-stop destination for ideas and solutions.

Other Events

This weekend, Detroit has a packed entertainment lineup, offering something for every taste. There’s no shortage of ways to have fun, from live comedy to themed nightlife events:

Anime FreakNik Vol3 at Club 1440 : Saturday, March 29, 2025, at 9 p.m. at Club 1440, 1438 Franklin St., Detroit

Saturday, March 29, 2025, at 9 p.m. at Club 1440, 1438 Franklin St., Detroit HEAVY FLOW: a night of DIRTY JOKES : Saturday, March 29, 2025, at 9 p.m. (additional dates in April, May, and June) at The Independent Comedy Club, 2320 Caniff Ave, Hamtramck, Michigan

Saturday, March 29, 2025, at 9 p.m. (additional dates in April, May, and June) at The Independent Comedy Club, 2320 Caniff Ave, Hamtramck, Michigan Comedian Robby Hoffman: Friday, March 28, 2025, at 7 p.m., and Saturday, March 29, 2025, at 7 and 9:30 p.m. at The Detroit House of Comedy, 2301 Woodward Ave., Detroit