This Day in Rock History: March 26

Over the years, March 26 has played a vital role in shaping rock music, with several influential song releases, memorable milestones, notable performances, and significant events occurring on this day. Continue reading to learn more about this day in rock history and test your knowledge.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Momentous rock hits and milestones from March 26 include:

1977: “Rich Girl” by Hall & Oats debuted at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart and stayed there for three weeks. This was the band’s first No. 1 single, but it wouldn’t be their last.

"Is There Something I Should Know?" debuted at the top of the U.K. singles chart. It was the band's eighth single but their first No. 1 hit in the U.K.

Cultural Milestones

These significant cultural milestones on March 26 changed the landscape of rock music:

1948: Lead singer and frontman for Aerosmith, Steven Tyler, was born in New York City. He formed the band in 1970, but it wouldn’t really take off until 1973 when they released their self-titled debut album.

The Rolling Stones' iconic lips and tongue logo appeared on VIP passes for the first time at the group's Marquee Club performance in London. The logo was designed by John Pasche and quickly became synonymous with the band.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Noteworthy rock music recordings and performances from March 26 include:

1957: On this day, 16-year-old Ricky Nelson recorded his first songs for the Verve label. “A Teenager’s Romance” and a cover of Fats Domino’s “I’m Walkin'” became top 10 hits.

During a Rolling Stones concert in Denmark, Mick Jagger, Bill Wyman, and Brian Jones got a nasty surprise when they were shocked by faulty microphones. Wyman was knocked unconscious for several minutes.

Industry Changes and Challenges

From the loss of influential musicians to shifts in sound and technology, the rock music industry has seen its share of changes and challenges on March 26:

1987: Nike began airing a TV commercial featuring The Beatles song “Revolution,” marking the first time an original Beatles song was used in an ad. It prompted a historic lawsuit by surviving group members that paved the way for popular music to be used in commercial advertising.

Just a month after his 56th birthday, Joe Schermie died from a heart attack. He was the original bass player for Three Dog Night and played with the band from 1968 to 1973.

These are just a few of the historic moments in rock from March 26. If you enjoyed learning new facts about your favorite music genre, be sure to keep coming back for more rock history.