Bar Louie to Shutter Auburn Hills, Livonia Locations. Dozen of Employees Laid Off

Bar Louie announced it is closing its Great Lakes Crossing location in Auburn Hills and Laurel Park Place location in Livonia. Employees at the restaurant were told they are laid off as of Sunday, March 23.

WXYZ-TV 7 News Detroit spoke with a former employee who said that the restaurant’s management is only keeping two Metro Detroit locations open: one in Royal Oak on Main Street and the other in Clinton Township in The Mall at Partridge Creek. This employee explained that she was working at Bar Louie when management told staff their positions were eliminated.

According to documents received by 7 News Detroit, employees are still receiving their final paychecks, which will be delivered on Friday, March 28.

“The decision to close this location is in no way a reflection of you, this team, the management of this location, or the potential of the Bar Louie brand,” an internal memo obtained by 7 News Detroit stated. “Making the decision to close a location is never easy, but focusing our resources on our higher-performing locations was the responsible approach.”

According to the Detroit Free Press, in January 2020, Bar Louie announced it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, closing more than 30 underperforming locations. At that time, the chain closed its gastropub in Flint.