Billy Joel: Details About His New HBO Documentary

Billy Joel is the subject of an upcoming two-part documentary from HBO that will premiere this summer.

Per a press release, Billy Joel: And So It Goes is directed by Emmy Award winners Susan Lacy and Jessica Levin, who both previously worked on the HBO documentary Jane Fonda in Five Acts.

The two-part doc on The Piano Man is described as “an expansive portrait of the life and music of Billy Joel, exploring the love, loss, and personal struggles that fuel his songwriting.” The documentary will be an intimate affair and features “unprecedented access to never-before-seen performances, home movies, and personal photographs, along with extensive, in-depth one-on-one interviews.”

Lacy, who also serves as a producer on the documentary, said in a statement, “For those who think they know Joel’s story, as well as those who are not as familiar, I believe this two-part film is both a revelation and a surprise. I was drawn to his story as someone who knew little at the outset, and was astounded at how autobiographical his songs are and how complex his story is.”

Latest on Billy Joel

Earlier this month, Joel postponed a series of tour dates due to a “medical condition.”



Per Joel’s website, “The current tour will be postponed for four months to allow him to recover from recent surgery and to undergo physical therapy under the supervision of his doctors. Joel is expected to make a full recovery. The tour will resume at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on July 5, 2025.”



Joel said in his own personal statement, “While I regret postponing any shows, my health must come first. I look forward to getting back on stage and sharing the joy of live music with our amazing fans. Thank you for your understanding.”



As for his “medical condition,” Joel did not disclose any details about it, but we send our well wishes to him for a speedy, full recovery.



The cities impacted by the postponement include Toronto, Detroit, Syracuse, Milwaukee, Charlotte, Salt Lake City, Edinburgh, and Liverpool. Below are the rescheduled dates for those shows, which will honor all tickets purchased for the original show dates.

November 15, 2025 – DETROIT – Ford Field (Billy Joel & Stevie Nicks)

March 14, 2026 – TORONTO – Rogers Centre (Billy Joel)

April 10, 2026 – SYRACUSE – JMA Wireless Dome (Billy Joel & Sting)

May 22, 2026 – SALT LAKE CITY – Rice Eccles Stadium (Billy Joel & Sting)

June 6, 2026 – EDINBURGH – Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (Billy Joel)

June 20 2026 – LIVERPOOL – Anfield Stadium (Billy Joel)

July 3, 2026 – CHARLOTTE – Charlotte Bank of America Stadium (Billy Joel & Sting)

TBD – MILWAUKEE – American Family Field (Billy Joel & Sting)

