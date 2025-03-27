Channing Tatum’s Gambit Joins ‘Avengers: Doomsday’

Channing Tatum is finally getting his shot at superhero stardom—again! After years of trying (and failing) to bring a solo Gambit movie to life, Tatum’s fan-favorite mutant is officially back in action. Thanks to Deadpool & Wolverine, audiences got their first taste of Tatum as the card-slinging X-Man in a surprise cameo. In the film, Gambit teamed up with Deadpool, Wolverine, X-23, Blade, and Elektra to take down Cassandra Nova. Fans were hyped to see him in action and eager for more—but Marvel stayed quiet. Until now.

It’s official: Gambit is returning in Avengers: Doomsday, joining a stacked lineup of X-Men actors making a comeback!

Ryan Reynolds, star of Deadpool & Wolverine, recently dropped a hidden scene confirming that Gambit survived the battle against Cassandra Nova. In the clip, Tatum’s Gambit stands over a pile of fallen villains before turning to the camera. Suddenly, the signature orange glow and crackling hum of a dimensional portal—Deadpool’s so-called “Marvel sparkle circle”—appears beside him. Looks like someone has bigger plans for the Ragin’ Cajun.

Reynolds has been a vocal supporter of a Gambit spinoff, and Tatum has made it clear that no one has championed his Marvel dreams more than the Deadpool star. Fans also rallied behind Tatum’s return following Deadpool & Wolverine, especially after Marvel Studios released an official promo featuring Gambit.

Then, Marvel Studios made it official: production has begun on Avengers: Doomsday, set to hit theaters on May 1, 2026. In a massive multi-hour global livestream, Marvel revealed the film’s all-star cast, which includes some major heavy hitters:

Chris Hemsworth, Vanessa Kirby, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, Wyatt Russell, Tenoch Huerta Mejía, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Simu Liu, Florence Pugh, Kelsey Grammer, Lewis Pullman, Danny Ramirez, Joseph Quinn, David Harbour, Winston Duke, Hannah John-Kamen, Tom Hiddleston, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, Channing Tatum, Pedro Pascal, and Robert Downey Jr.

And if that wasn’t exciting enough, Avengers veterans Anthony and Joe Russo are back to direct Doomsday and its follow-up, Avengers: Secret Wars (coming May 7, 2027).

The Russos first announced Doomsday at San Diego Comic-Con 2024, where they revealed a jaw-dropping twist: Robert Downey Jr. is returning—not as Iron Man, but as the legendary Marvel villain Victor von Doom.

With a massive cast, the return of fan-favorite characters, and the long-awaited debut of Channing Tatum’s Gambit in a major Marvel film, Avengers: Doomsday is shaping up to be an epic event.

