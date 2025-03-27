Comerica Bank to Hold Seventh Annual Prom Dress Drive

Comerica Bank is holding its seventh annual Prom Dress Drive from March 24 to April 18 in collaboration with the Detroit-based nonprofit Jackets for Jobs.

The initiative is collecting new or gently used dresses and accessories at nine Comerica locations across Metro Detroit to support students throughout southeast Michigan.

This year is the third year that Comerica has supported the nonprofit, which is marking 25 years of helping the community by offering professional clothing to help those seeking career development opportunities.

According to a Local 4 Detroit report, the Prom Dress Drive has collected more than 10,000 dresses over the last six years.

The following Comerica Bank locations will accept dress donations:

Ann Arbor: Stadium Blvd.-Pauline, 1969 W. Stadium Blvd.

Stadium Blvd.-Pauline, 1969 W. Stadium Blvd. Bloomfield Hills: Woodward-Hunter, 36440 Woodward Ave.

Woodward-Hunter, 36440 Woodward Ave. Bloomfield Hills: Telegraph-Long Lake, 3910 Telegraph Road, Suite 100

Telegraph-Long Lake, 3910 Telegraph Road, Suite 100 Dearborn: Michigan-American, 16150 Michigan Ave.

Michigan-American, 16150 Michigan Ave. Grosse Pointe: Fisher-St. Paul, 415 Fisher Road

Fisher-St. Paul, 415 Fisher Road Northville: Northville, 129 E. Main St.

Northville, 129 E. Main St. Novi: Grand River and Beck, 47440 Grand River

Grand River and Beck, 47440 Grand River Rochester Hills: Walton-Adams, 3021 Walton Blvd.

Walton-Adams, 3021 Walton Blvd. Sterling Heights: Eighteen Mile-Dequindre: 1955 Eighteen Mile Road

“Over the past two years, we have seen numerous teens and their families feel a great sense of relief knowing that they are able to enjoy one of the most memorable events of a high schooler’s life with less stress by removing many barriers that exist,” said Alison Vaughn, Jackets for Jobs founder and executive director, in a news release. “To see their reaction and emotions, in addition to their families’ reaction, when they know they have the right dress and accessories is truly a heartwarming moment knowing that they can experience these special moments.”