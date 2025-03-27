‘Comerica Park’ Replaces ‘Tigers’ Sign Over Detroit Ballpark Scoreboard

Aerial Photo

Fans who want to catch a Tigers game at the ballpark this season will notice a change above the scoreboard. The familiar “Tigers” cursive script sign at Comerica Park has been replaced with a sign bearing the stadium’s name in white lettering.

According to a Local News 4 Detroit report, in past seasons, the top of the scoreboard featured a cursive “Tigers” wordmark that could change from the team’s uniform colors to tiger stripes. When the Tigers increased the size of the scoreboard display last season, the wordmark “Tigers” remained.

Team management issued the following media statement about the change at Comerica Park:

“The Tigers sign that previously sat atop the videoboard at Comerica Park had reached its mechanical end of life. With the added branding and video capabilities that have been created by the new videoboard, the sign will revert to its original display of the ballpark’s name, as is customary throughout ballparks in Major League Baseball.”

According to 7 News Detroit WXYZ-TV, the script “Tigers” wordmark had video capabilities when it was installed in 2012, replacing a former “Tigers” wordmark that had been in place above the scoreboard since the stadium opened.

The Tigers begin their regular season today, Thursday, March 27, in Los Angeles against the World Series champion Dodgers. Their first home game is Friday, April 4.