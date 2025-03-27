Detroit City FC vs. Birmingham Legion Matchup Ends in Draw During Opening Day Action

In a thrilling home opener on Monday, March 24, the Detroit City FC and Birmingham Legion played to a 2-2 draw.

Detroit first took the lead with a goal from Darren Short, which crossed the box in the 20th minute. He was assisted by Alex Villanueva.

After giving the ball away in its defensive third, Birmingham equalized the score with a deflected shot by Ronaldo Demus.

Detroit regained the lead in the 33rd minute with a rebound goal from Ben Morris, who smashed it home. A misdirected header from defender Stephan Carroll, which resulted in the ball entering his own goal, leveled the score for both teams.

Detroit faces the Louisville City FC on Saturday, March 29.