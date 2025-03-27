Detroit Food Academy Acquires Former Heidelberg Project HQ as Base for Youth Empowerment Programs

Grungy old run down brick building

A former building that served as the Heidelberg Project’s former headquarters on the city’s east side has been sold to the Detroit Food Academy. The 450,000-square-foot building on MacDougall Street off Gratiot Avenue contains a fully equipped commercial kitchen suited for the academy’s culinary-themed programming.

Administered by “Top Chef” contestant Kiki Louya, the Detroit Food Academy will use the space for teaching kitchens, a college, career center, office space, and a small youth-run cafe, according to a news release shared with The Detroit News.

“Marrying our signature youth development programming with world-class hospitality training, Detroit Food Academy will allow hundreds of students each year to access enriching afterschool programs, earn industry credentials, receive one-on-one job coaching, experience real-world professional training, and explore career and educational opportunities uniquely suited to their interests,” Louya said in the news release.

Tyree Guyton created the Heidelberg Project, an outdoor art environment in the McDougall Hunt neighborhood on Detroit’s east side, in 1986. The project receives thousands of visitors each year who come to witness the distinctive exhibits and art installations at the site.

In a news release, Heidelberg Project Executive Director Andy Sturm said the sale of the organization’s property, valued at $360,000, will support the Heidelberg Project’s main art environment on Heidelberg and Elba Place streets between Ellery and Mt. Elliott streets.

According to a Detroit Food Academy news release, the academy plans to connect food and art into local educational programming at the site.