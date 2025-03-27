Garden City Woman’s Big Idea Turns Into Community Food Pantry

When Garden City resident Elizabeth Freeman turned to her service industry experience to help her neighbors, she couldn’t have anticipated the community response to her humble idea.

In 2023, Freeman set out a small box of food for people to select items when they were in need. Today, that little box has grown into a community food pantry serving the community 24/7.

“I just wanted to help some of my neighbors that were working really hard but were still struggling to put food on the table,” Freeman said in an interview with WXYZ-TV.

Others responded as word about Freeman’s food pantry spread around the Garden City community. Local businesses began contacting Freeman to offer donations, enabling the food pantry to grow.

“I had just lost my job, and I had the whole month of July with no income coming in,” said Kim Popplin to WXYZ-TV as she recalled the food pantry being a critical means of support.

Beyond Garden City, Freeman and her family have contributed to helping people in other communities, including residents impacted by a water main break in southwest Detroit.