Lincoln Park Bistro Receives Outpouring of Community Support Following Fire

More than 100 people and organizations are pitching in as volunteers to bring Lincoln Park’s The Vyyybe bistro and lounge back after a fire destroyed the kitchen and bar last week.

“The support has been overwhelming,” owner Diarra Wilkerson said in an interview with the Detroit Free Press. “So many people have been reaching out through emails and texts, and by 1 p.m. (the day of the 3 a.m. fire), so many people who heard about it — hundreds of people — were giving us love and condolences and their full support.”

Wilkerson, who co-owns the bar with Maria Anderson, said he left The Vyyybe, at 722 Southfield Road near Fort Street, around 12:30 a.m. after the place closed for the night. She received a call from the building’s alarm company around 2:40 a.m. and from a friend at 3 a.m.

Fire Chief Michael Prinz said the Lincoln Park Fire Department responded to the blaze after a 2:59 a.m. call made on Wednesday, March 19. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The Vyyybe, which stands for “vision yourself yearning your best experience,” opened in October 2023. It was Lincoln Park’s first Black-owned bar, Wilkerson said. He created the establishment as a safe place for grown people to have fun. Different offerings were available every night of the week, from live music and performers to karaoke and comedy.

Wilkerson said he’s aiming for The Vyyybe to be ready to reopen within six to eight months. The work to reopen will include demolition and reconstruction of the totaled kitchen and bar, fire-damaged bathrooms, and the upstairs of the structure.

The Free Press reported that contractors and garbage collectors have offered their services for free. Many customers and supporters have also volunteered to help with the cleanup and rebuilding.

A GoFundMe page has been created to assist the restaurant’s seven employees.