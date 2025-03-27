Skip to Search Skip to Live Player Skip to Content Skip to Footer

Longer Response Times Could Result from Ann Arbor Fire Station Closure

Author Michael Vyskocil
A fire jacket hangs next to an instrument panel on a fire truck in the fire station garage

Some areas on Ann Arbor’s east side could see longer fire response times as the city operates with one less fire station during the next year. 

Ann Arbor Fire Department Chief Mike Kennedy confirmed with MLive that the demolition of the aging Fire Station 4 off Huron Parkway and Platt Road would likely affect the “extreme southeast part of the city.”

According to a WEMU report, Ann Arbor City Council recently approved the sale of a $12 million bond and a contract for Granger Construction to build the city’s first new fire station since 1981. When completed, the fire station will be Michigan’s first carbon-neutral fire station and Detroit’s first carbon-neutral building.

A Michigan Daily report noted that the new fire station will have electric fire trucks and generate its own power using solar panels and geothermal heating and cooling.

Groundbreaking for the new Fire Station 4 will start within the next 60 days. Kennedy anticipates the new station will be fully functional during the spring or summer of 2026.

