The Minimum Salary to Be Happy in Michigan

They say money can’t buy happiness, but a new study has determined how much money it takes to be happy in different states, including Michigan. So, even if money, in the end, can’t buy happiness, it can certainly make life easier and more comfortable, and it seems as if that’s the heart of this new study. How much does it take to truly be happy in Michigan? Let’s find out.

Salary to Be Happy in Michigan

Yahoo Finance has a new feature out about how money can correlate with happiness. “According to a Purdue University study, income can correlate with emotional well-being and life satisfaction, though this probably has to do with a variety of factors, such as having the money to fund the things vital to you, such as your healthcare,” they note in the overall study.

In Michigan, the study says that the minimum salary needed to be happy is $95,550. They add that Michigan “has a lower cost of living than the rest of the United States by 9%,” but that the state’s “unemployment rate is on the high side at 3.9%.” Still, they mention that “emotional well-being can be had for as little as $54,600.”

So, does money buy happiness? Knowledge at Wharton has a piece up about what the research says about money buying bliss. “Reconciling previously contradictory results, researchers from Wharton and Princeton find a steady association between larger incomes and greater happiness for most people but a rise and plateau for an unhappy minority,” they state in the article.

“In the simplest terms, this suggests that for most people larger incomes are associated with greater happiness,” Killingsworth, a senior fellow at Wharton and lead paper author, says, adding that “the exception is people who are financially well-off but unhappy.” So, the study basically says that if you’re already rich and unhappy, more money won’t make you feel better. But, in general, the study found that more money, overall, as associated with more happiness.

Forbes adds that a new study also finds, “Making more money is associated with greater happiness and life satisfaction,” and that “contrary to prior research, there is no plateau at $75,000.” So, maybe you’ve heard that old theory that making above $75,000 won’t increase your bliss factor, but according to this new study, it likely would.

Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.