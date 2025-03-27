New Hire Tashard Choice Could Boost Detroit Lions’ Performance

IRVING, TX - CIRCA 2011: In this handout image provided by the NFL, Tashard Choice of the Dallas Cowboys poses for his NFL headshot circa 2011 in Irving, Texas. (Photo by NFL via Getty Images)

In addition to its playing roster changes, the Detroit Lions have been implementing adjustments to the team’s coaching staff. The Lions’ decision to hire Tashard Choice as Detroit’s running backs coach could position the team for a strong performance in the 2025-2026 season.

With Choice’s hiring, Scottie Montgomery will move to coaching wideouts. Choice, who is fairly young in his coaching career, brings a fair amount of demonstrated experience to the Lions’ staff.

Writing for ESPN, Eric Woodyard said, “The Lions have completely revamped their coaching staff after eight assistants left to take new positions in the offseason. Choice will enter his first season as the Lions’ new running backs coach, and Scottie Montgomery will change to wide receivers and assistant head coach. The addition of Choice is huge for Jahmyr Gibbs, who led the NFL in touchdowns (20) in 2024. Choice coached Gibbs at Georgia Tech from 2020 to ’21, and the two developed a close relationship.”

While at Texas, Choice coached several top talent players, including Bijan Robinson, who was drafted No. 7 overall by the Atlanta Falcons in 2023. Additionally, he collaborated with Chicago Bears running back Roschon Johnson, Jonathon Brooks of the Carolina Panthers, and 2025 draft prospect Jaydon Blue.

According to an SI.com report, Choice will be responsible for developing the Lions’ talented contingent of running backs, including Gibbs, David Montgomery, Craig Reynolds, and Sione Vaki.