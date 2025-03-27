How U.S. Tariffs Could Effect Canadian Bands Coming To The U.S.
As the U.S. Tariffs and floats the idea of annexing our Canadian neighbors, artists face tough decisions about their ability to tour.
Artists from Canada are concerned about the increasingly hostile rhetoric from the U.S. administration.
The impact of U.S. tariffs on Canadian goods is still being negotiated. A lot of questions about this, and there’s still a lot of uncertainty,” says André Guérette of the Canadian talent and booking agency the Paquin Artists Agency.
Guérette says he is hearing from Canadian artists concerned about the shirts, CDs, and vinyl they would haul across the border to sell at their shows. Guérette estimates that tariffs could increase the costs of selling T-shirts by as much as 50 percent. “That’s a major source of revenue,” he says. “And if they suddenly have a tariff on that, that eliminates any margin they make on their merchandise.
Bands From Canada
Canadian artists can’t ignore the American music market entirely, since audience sizes and income are sizable. Plenty of Canadian bands, including Cowboy Junkies and Theory of a Dead Man, are touring the U.S. or will be soon. America is such a big market. There are more people and more money. It is tough to develop an artist’s career globally without touring in America.
Canadian Musicians Struggle To Get Visas
Canadian musicians struggle to get visas to perform in the U.S.; some cancel shows.
Neil Young Not Happy
“Neil Young,” is pleased to spend the lion’s share of his time in Canada. It’s no secret he disagrees with the current political direction the United States is taking, so just for the sake of his blood pressure, he’s better off living in Canada.”
But Neil has been a U.S. citizen for five years. Neil Young announced he’s finally an American citizen after his quest for citizenship was delayed over his “use of marijuana.” He has resided in the U.S. since the 1960s, when he moved to Los Angeles to pursue a music career.
How Can Canadian Bands Play The United States?
Canadian musicians who want to perform in the United States can legally enter the U.S. to work by obtaining a P2 Visa in advance. The P2 Visa is intended for artists, entertainers, and athletes, and by far the simplest way for a musician to obtain one is through the American Federation of Musicians (AFM).
An agreement between the AFM and the Department of Homeland Security allows the AFM to petition on your behalf, streamlining the process incredibly. People can learn about working laws from the Labor Law Compliance Center, which provides this information.
Check out complete information from the site The Lawyer Drummer.com.