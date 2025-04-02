Billy Joel: His Letter to the Rock Hall in Support of Joe Cocker

Back in 2014, Billy Joel wrote a letter to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame encouraging them to induct Joe Cocker. A clip from 2016 of Joel reading his letter has resurfaced now that Cocker received his first Rock Hall nomination in 2025. In the clip , Joel reads his letter, in which he states, "As a member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame since 1999, it has been one of my fondest hopes to see Joe Cocker inducted into it as well. When I first heard him in 1969, I was very inspired by the sound of his incredibly raw and soulful vocal style. That became a watershed year in my life. That year, I attended the Woodstock festival, bought the first Led Zeppelin album and heard Joe Cocker sing 'With a Little Help From My Friends.'" Joel continues, "I thought Joe was the most powerful rock 'n' roll interpretive male singer I had heard since first hearing the iconic early recordings of Ray Charles. In my opinion, no one has since come even close to him as one of the great primal rock 'n' roll vocalists of all time." He concluded, "I feel very strongly that Joe Cocker should be considered for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. I hope you will consider putting his name on the voting ballot this year."



After he finished reading the letter, documentarian John Edginton asked Joel, "What happened then? Did you get a reply?" Joel responded, "I never heard back. I never heard anything ... Shows you how much impact I have."



The Piano Man isn't alone in wanting to see Cocker in the Rock Hall. Paul McCartney recently made headlines for his support in seeing Cocker inducted into the Rock Hall.



Making the rounds on social media is a letter Sir Paul wrote to the Rock Hall touting the late singer for induction. (Rolling Stone notes the letter was initially shared by publicist Bob Merlis.)



The letter, dated February 25, reads, "Dear Rock and Rollers, I would like to suggest Mr. Joe Cocker for entry into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Joe was a great man and a fine singer whose unique style made for some fantastic performances. He sang one of our songs, 'With A Little Help From My Friends,' a version produced by Denny Cordell which was very imaginative."



He added, "All the people on the panel will be aware of the great contribution Joe made to the history of Rock and Roll. And whilst he may not have ever lobbied to be in the Hall of Fame, I know he would be extremely happy and grateful to find himself where he deserves to be amongst such illustrious company."



He signed it, "Thank you and all the best, Paul McCartney."

