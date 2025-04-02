Do You Still Have Cassette Tapes? They Could Be Worth Some Money

Close up of a old music cassette tape and its holder isolated in white.

Cassette Tapes were part of our culture and everyday life from the '70s through the '90s. After the invention of the compact disc, however, they took a back seat to other music media.

With the invention of the Walkman portable cassette player, cassettes were available in homes, cars, and on the go.

After all these years, things have changed, and it's funny how vinyl is back and popular again.

If you have old cassette tapes, they might be worth something.

Whether you have a collection gathering dust in the attic or spy some hidden treasures at the thrift stores, check out some cassette tapes worth a small fortune.

Nirvana. (1991). Nevermind [Cassette]. DGC Records.

Factory-sealed versions have sold for as much as $1,500 on eBay. Used copies still fetch a respectable amount.

Pearl Jam. (1991). Ten [Cassette]. Epic Records.

First-pressing, sealed copies have sold for up to $4,000. Copies in near-mint condition commonly sell between $400–$700. A recent eBay listing priced it at $663.80.

Beastie Boys. (1986). Licensed to Ill [Cassette, First Edition]. Def Jam/Columbia.

An original factory-sealed edition can be worth up to $1,500. New-condition cassettes go for around $450, while used ones typically range from $25 to $50.

Prince. (1987). The Black Album [Cassette, Promo Release]. Warner Bros. Records.

Originally pulled from release by Prince, leaked promo versions are now incredibly rare and valuable. Some have sold for $5,000+, with one copy fetching $8,750 in 2017.

David Bowie (1970). The Man Who Sold the World [Cassette, U.K. Import Edition]. Mercury Records.

The U.K. import edition is a collector’s gem, with decent-condition copies going for around $200.

Michael Jackson (1987). Man in the Mirror (Demo) [Cassette, Promotional Demo]. Epic Records.

This rare demo of the iconic single is highly sought after and valued between $30,000 and $50,000 by collectors.

Happy Hunting In The Garage Or Basement

You can make cash by going through your old albums and cassettes to find diamonds in the rough. Here's an Idea!

If you'd like to make a hobby of it, scope out local thrift shops, secondhand Salvation Army stores, and estate sales for valuable tapes.

The weather will be warming up, and tons of garage sales will keep you busy. There will be lots of folks with big treasures at giveaway prices.

I found a sealed copy of "Cinderella, Long Cold Winter "about 15 years ago at a thrift store for one dollar! and wore it out. It's much better music than any of these, so I’m glad I opened it, no matter what!

A Helpful Site To Price Some Of Those Great Cassette Finds