Bruce Springsteen: Details on ‘The Lost Albums’

Bruce Springsteen is releasing Tracks II: The Lost Albums on June 27, which features seven never-heard albums The Boss created between 1983 and 2018.



In a trailer for the epic Tracks II, Springsteen says, "I often read about myself in the '90s as having a 'lost period' or something. And really, I was working the whole time. During the pandemic, what I did for that period of time was finish everything I had in my vault."



He continues, "So, this is 'Tracks II.' 'The Lost Albums' are records that were full records, some of them even to the point of being mixed and not released for some reason or another. Something I thought was missing from some of them or they just didn't feel complete at the time."