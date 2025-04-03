Bruce Springsteen: Details on ‘The Lost Albums’
Bruce Springsteen is releasing Tracks II: The Lost Albums on June 27, which features seven never-heard albums The Boss created between 1983 and 2018.
In a trailer for the epic Tracks II, Springsteen says, "I often read about myself in the '90s as having a 'lost period' or something. And really, I was working the whole time. During the pandemic, what I did for that period of time was finish everything I had in my vault."
He continues, "So, this is 'Tracks II.' 'The Lost Albums' are records that were full records, some of them even to the point of being mixed and not released for some reason or another. Something I thought was missing from some of them or they just didn't feel complete at the time."
Within those seven albums are 82 previously unreleased. Among those tracks, 74 of them are never-before-heard songs. The album title breakdown within Tracks II: The Lost Albums is as follows:
- LA Garage Sessions '83
- Streets of Philadelphia Sessions
- Faithless
- Somewhere North of Nashville
- Inyo
- Twilight Hours
- Perfect World
Springsteen said in a separate statement about Tracks II: The Lost Albums, "I’ve played this music to myself and often close friends for years now. I’m glad you’ll get a chance to finally hear them. I hope you enjoy them."
The first preview track from this collection is "Rain In The River," which is featured on the "Lost Album" titled Perfect World. "Rain In The River" can be heard below and is available for streaming and download here.
Tracks II: The Lost Albums is available for pre-order on vinyl and CD formats at BruceSpringsteen.Store. Also available for pre-order is Lost And Found: Selections From The Lost Albums on vinyl and CD.