Bruce Springsteen: Details on ‘The Lost Albums’

Bruce Springsteen is releasing Tracks II: The Lost Albums on June 27, which features seven never-heard albums The Boss created between 1983 and 2018. In a trailer for the epic…

Bruce Springsteen performs onstage as USC Shoah Foundation Hosts 30th Anniversary Gala "Ambassadors For Humanity" at New York Hilton on October 13, 2024 in New York City.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Shoah Foundation

Bruce Springsteen is releasing Tracks II: The Lost Albums on June 27, which features seven never-heard albums The Boss created between 1983 and 2018.

In a trailer for the epic Tracks II, Springsteen says, "I often read about myself in the '90s as having a 'lost period' or something. And really, I was working the whole time. During the pandemic, what I did for that period of time was finish everything I had in my vault."

He continues, "So, this is 'Tracks II.' 'The Lost Albums' are records that were full records, some of them even to the point of being mixed and not released for some reason or another. Something I thought was missing from some of them or they just didn't feel complete at the time."



Within those seven albums are 82 previously unreleased. Among those tracks, 74 of them are never-before-heard songs. The album title breakdown within Tracks II: The Lost Albums is as follows:

  • LA Garage Sessions '83
  • Streets of Philadelphia Sessions
  • Faithless
  • Somewhere North of Nashville
  • Inyo
  • Twilight Hours
  • Perfect World

Springsteen said in a separate statement about Tracks II: The Lost Albums, "I’ve played this music to myself and often close friends for years now. I’m glad you’ll get a chance to finally hear them. I hope you enjoy them."

The first preview track from this collection is "Rain In The River," which is featured on the "Lost Album" titled Perfect World. "Rain In The River" can be heard below and is available for streaming and download here.

Tracks II: The Lost Albums is available for pre-order on vinyl and CD formats at BruceSpringsteen.Store. Also available for pre-order is Lost And Found: Selections From The Lost Albums on vinyl and CD.


Bruce Springsteen
Erica Banas // Rock Music ReporterWriter
Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights
