Cheap Trick’s Legendary Guitarist Has His Own Rock N Vodka

Guitarist Rick Nielsen performs on stage at the Miller Rock Thru Time Celebrating 50 Years of Rock Concert at Roseland September 18, 2004 in New York City.

Rick Nielsen best known as the lead guitarist for the band Cheap Trick, primary songwriter. He is well-known for his numerous custom-made guitars from Hamer Guitars, including his famous five-neck guitar.

Not many know that Rick Nielsen, like many other rockers, including Kiss, Iron Maiden, Metallica, and Rush, has put out to the public a brand of alcohol.

Who Is Andy Roiniotis?

Andy Roiniotis and his wife Isabelle's Bella Rio Consulting branding firm became the parent company of ROCK'N Vodka , a unique, award-winning spirit made using sugarcane and water sourced from the site of their production in Harvard, Illinois.

How Did Rock N Vodka Come About?

While Andy was attending an investor meeting for the Hard Rock Casino in Rockford, Illinois, Roiniotis crossed paths with Rick Nielsen of Cheap Trick. Nielsen as you know is known for writing hits like "I Want You to Want Me" and rockin his iconic five-neck guitar, but what isn't as well known is that he is a savvy business investor.

Andy Roiniotis pitched Nielsen as a partner on ROCK'N Vodka, and Nielsen replied that he would be interested with some conditions:

It had to be great It needed to create jobs in Illinois. The vodka delivered on both points, and five years later, it has won multiple awards, is distributed in 17 states, Canada, and Europe in over 2,400 locations including Walmart, Costco, and Total Wine, and is offered in iconic venues like Hard Rock Casinos, Rock & Brews, and the NOW Arena.

Entrepreneur Podcast spoke with Roiniotis and Nielsen about their brand. Watch the entire conversation in this video.

With Hundreds Of Vodka Brands out there. What Makes Rock N Vodka Stand Out?

Most vodkas are made from corn, potatoes, or wheat. There are very, very few sugarcane vodkas in the world. We're non-GMO, gluten-free, and distilled four times—the result is a smooth finish with a nice sweet taste. We were born in Rockford, Illinois, and then moved production to Harvard, Illinois, where we source our water.

You Can Be An Investor In Rock N Vodka

over 1,600 investors in our company. The minimum investment right now is about $320. Anyone can learn about it at invest.rockvodkas.com. There are about 650,000 shares left. We originally started with 2 million. It's all regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission through the Regulation Crowdfunding (Reg CF). You can invest until around June or when the shares are sold out.

Catch Cheap Trick On Tour This Summer

The hardest working band around still cranking out gig after gig and a stop here at the famous Pine Knob music theater with WCSX on August 12th on tour with Rod Stewart.