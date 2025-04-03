REO Speedwagon Drama: Bruce Hall Responds to Kevin Cronin About Reunion Show

We've said it before, but it bears repeating: The fact that REO Speedwagon is the source of so much drama in the classic rock world is still shocking. The latest update from the band comes from bassist Bruce Hall responding to singer Kevin Cronin about their June 14 hometown show in Champaign, Ill. that won't feature Cronin.

What Did Kevin Cronin Say About the REO Speedwagon Reunion Show?

To recap: The topic of the show was brought up in the comment section of a post on Cronin's Facebook page about his appearance on the 2026 Rock Legends Cruise. A fan wrote, "I'll be thinking about you on June 14 at honoring the legends of REO Speedwagon with Terry [Luttrell] and Mike [Murphy] singing. Sure would nice if you were to attend."

Cronin replied to the fan, "The organizers of the Champaign event could have picked a date when all of the former members of REO were available to participate. Instead, they chose June 14, 2025, a date where it was public knowledge that I was previously committed to perform with Styx and Kevin Cronin Band in Bend, Oregon."



He continued, "Bottom line, I am being asked to participate in an event on a date when I can’t possibly be there in person. And then being falsely accused of turning down the invitation. I am deeply disturbed and hurt by all of this. After all, I have done to help build the legacy of REO Speedwagon, I feel I have earned and deserve to be included in any event honoring that legacy. Instead, I have been knowingly excluded."



Cronin concluded, "PS. 35-year REO veterans Dave Amato and Bryan Hitt were not even shown the respect of being invited to the Champaign event."

What Was Bruce Hall's Response?

Hall took to Facebook to address Cronin's comments, writing, "Happy to set the record straight. We were all (including Kevin) invited to participate in this event in early January. Kevin states he’s been 'falsely accused' of turning down the invitation. I’ve seen nowhere it’s been said he turned it down and I know he’s been asked to participate virtually. I truly hope he does."

Hall continued, "This event was created to provide the founding fathers, original singers and classic REO lineup a chance to reunite and say a proper goodbye. A chance to honor Gary Richrath and Gregg Philbin’s memory."

He added, "Most importantly, proceeds are going to the REO Speedwagon fund for rare GU Cancer Research at Moffitt Cancer Center. The hospital that saved my son’s life. How anyone can be 'deeply disturbed and hurt' by this is beyond me."

Hall concluded, "Neal, Alan and I are not being paid. We are thrilled to have this amazing chance to rock together one last time and raise money and awareness for such a wonderful cause."

How on Earth Has REO Speedwagon Come To This?