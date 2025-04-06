Detroit Tigers Opening Day With Jim Leyland

LAKELAND, FL – FEBRUARY 27: Manager Jim Leyland of the Detroit Tigers poses during photo day at the Detroit Tigers Spring Training facility on February 27, 2010 in Lakeland, Florida. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

There’s nothing quite like Opening Day in Detroit. For generations of Tigers fans, it marks more than just the beginning of a baseball season—it’s the unofficial holiday that brings the city together. Bars fill early, tailgates fire up before sunrise, and the crack of the bat echoes with optimism that only a new season can bring. And one of our favorite Motor City traditions? Checking in with the legendary skipper himself—Jim Leyland.

“I'm doing great,” Leyland said when we kicked off our annual Opening Day chat. “How about you?”

We dove right in, and I asked him something that every Detroiter knows instinctively: Are we just a little biased about how big Opening Day is here?

“Oh yeah, there’s no question about that,” he replied. “The funny part is, when you’re managing or playing, you don’t really see all the hoopla—the tailgating, the people outside, the taverns, the restaurants. But once they’re all in the park, that atmosphere is absolutely fantastic.”

It really is. Whether it’s a 70-degree day or we’re brushing snow off the seats, Detroit shows up. It’s a deep-rooted part of our identity, and that energy is felt in every pitch.

This season, the expectations are rising for the Tigers. After a strong finish last year, fans are hoping that 2024 is the year the team takes a real leap. I asked Jim how you manage those expectations with such a young roster.

“I don’t think you try to temper it,” he said. “I think you embrace it. And I think that’s what A.J. Hinch has done a good job of—embracing those expectations, because that usually means you’ve got a good team.”

“There’s going to be bumps, no doubt,” he said. “Nobody walks away with anything in the major leagues. The competition is too tough. But it’s all part of the game.”

Speaking of growing pains, I asked about Spencer Torkelson—who has had a bit of a rollercoaster ride the last couple of seasons. Leyland likes what he sees so far.

“He’s controlling the strike zone better, looks more aggressive and quicker to the ball,” he said. “He had a really excellent spring and already has some big hits. We know it’s in there—31 homers and 90 RBIs a couple years ago. Hopefully, we’ll see more of that this year.”

Of course, no young player is perfect. I brought up a recent play by Colt Keith—two outs, chance to end the inning, and he chose the wrong throw. Classic rookie mistake.

“I don’t think you make a big deal about it,” Leyland said. “I’m sure Joey Cora might have talked to him, but he knows. That’s part of the game. You don’t get on players for that. You always try to improve your players with constructive criticism.”

Then came one of my favorite moments—when I told him I was wearing my #20 Mark Fidrych jersey for Opening Day. That brought back memories.

“The Bird... he was one of my favorites,” Leyland said, his voice softening a bit. “We were very close. He was actually one of the two true superstars in baseball that year. The kind of guy who brought extra fans to the ballpark just to see him. And that was real.”

He’s right. Fidrych was a phenomenon. A flash of brilliance we’ll never forget in this city. And just like the Tigers themselves, part of what makes Opening Day here so emotional.

Finally, I had to ask the big question: How far can this team go?

“I think the Central Division is really balanced,” Jim said. “The Tigers are good. When they get everybody healthy, they’ve got an excellent young team with a good pitching staff. And they’ve got a great manager, no question about that. But you gotta play the games. You never know with injuries, and it’s a long, grinding season. We’ll see who’s standing at the end.”

That’s the truth of baseball. Hope is eternal on Opening Day, but you earn every inch over the next six months.

As we wrapped up, I thanked him—as always—for making time for Detroit on a day that means so much to this city.

“Well, thank you very much,” he said. “I appreciate it.”

We appreciate you too, Skip. Because Opening Day in Detroit isn’t complete without the crack of the bat, the roar of the crowd, and a few words of wisdom from Jim Leyland.