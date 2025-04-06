Our finished product: dying Easter potatoes: for best results, I recommend using a sponge rather than a brush

As the price of eggs skyrockets, the idea of dying Easter potatoes is gaining traction—and it's not just about money. PETA has asked the White House to change from Easter eggs to potatoes for their White House Easter Egg Roll. So far, the White House has not made the change.

How-to searches for "dying Easter potatoes" are on the rise. With egg prices being what they are, will this be the year you try dying Easter potatoes? In the name of science, I attempted this feat. Read on to find out my methods and best practices.

Supply List

Golden Yukon potatoes (they're lightest in color)

Plastic gloves (you're working with dye)

Food Coloring

Application tool (sponge, brush, etc)

Water

Paper towels

Parchment or wax paper Donielle Flynn Type Yukon Gold Potatoes, food coloring, brushes, and cleaning supplies are helpful for dying Easter potatoes

How To: Dying Easter Potatoes

TheDenverhousewife.com has a great article on how to dye potatoes. They suggested using paintbrushes to apply food coloring to the potatoes. I decided to try a couple of different application methods: paintbrushes, tooth brushes, and sponges.

Paintbrush: The paintbrush was adequate, but I felt like the color went on too heavily. Toothbrush: The color went on evenly and got into any divots, but again, the color seemed to go heavy. Sponge brush: This turned out to be my favorite. Color went on smoothly, but without as much saturation. The sponge brush also did a great job getting into divots.

Plastic gloves are crucial if you want to keep your hands from dying along with the potatoes. Water and paper towels are for cleaning up as you go. I prefer parchment paper to set your potatoes on while they're drying, but wax paper works, too.

Check out my video to see my entire experience with dying Easter potatoes.

If you feel potatoes aren't the answer, I recommend white plastic eggs that look like real eggs. We've actually been using these for years. We spend time decorating the eggs, but then we have them year after year.

Many of these fake eggs can also be dyed so you and the kids have the traditional Easter egg dying experience, but we just used them white. You can also get them in different colors, so we did that and skipped the dying part. We used Sharpies to color.