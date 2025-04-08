ContestsConcerts and EventsAdvertise
Bob Seger is your March Bandness winner!

Doug Warner
You voted, and the results are in! After 6 rounds of action, hometown hero Bob Seger has defeated Led Zeppelin as your top classic rock performer!

In addition to Seger and Zeppelin, the top four included strong competition from The Beatles and Van Halen.

Thanks to everyone who took the time to cast a vote!

Bob Seger
Doug WarnerWriter
