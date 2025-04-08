Boston ‘Peace of Mind’ – Finding Your Passion

Tom Scholz writes a song about finding what makes you happy. What gives you 'Peace of Mind?' Before Tom Scholz was a rock star, he was a senior engineer at Polaroid, but did that make him happy? The story behind Boston 'Peace of Mind.'

Not a Bad Side Gig

Tom Scholz of Boston has a Bachelor's and Master's degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). He worked as a senior engineer at Polaroid. He liked his job, but he loved music. Tom built a studio in his basement, and his engineering background helped him produce his music. He used local talent (like Brad Delp on vocals). In a few years, Tom took a leave of absence from Polaroid and wrapped Boston's self-titled album.

It wasn't all easy. “I think I was smart enough to know that (success) was extremely unlikely,” Scholz shared in an interview with Parade. “At one point, when I was working at Polaroid, my boss caught wind of the fact that I was making demos. I was trying to break into the music business. And he came around to talk to me about it. I told him it was not anything he had to worry about. It was a one in a million shot. Which he reminded me of later when I was leaving, by the way.”

After years of rejection from the music industry, Tom hardly expected the band to skyrocket once it got a deal with Epic Records. Tom recorded nearly the entire album in his basement, playing most of the instruments himself. Boston's self-titled album sold over 17 million copies, making it one of the most successful debut albums of all time.

Defining "Peace of Mind" by Boston

Now if you’re feeling kinda low ‘bout the dues you’ve been payin’

Future’s comin’ much too slow

And you wanna run but somehow you just keep on stayin’

Can’t decide on which way to go

His time at Polaroid inspired Tom Scholz to write 'Peace of Mind.' A huge point of interest on this song: Tom isn't sour about the present. He is cognizant of the future.

Now you’re climbing to the top of the company ladder

Hope it doesn’t take too long

Can’t you see there’ll come a day when it won’t matter

Come a day when you’ll be gone

For me, the power of "Peace of Mind" by Boston is the overall spirit of being in the present and living life in the now. Find what brings you joy. That advice has never been more important than it is today.

I understand about indecision

But I don't care if I get behind

People livin' in competition

All I want is to have my peace of mind

Logotherapy is a form of psychotherapy that helps people find their passion and 'Peace of Mind.' Logotherapy helps people find their meaning in life. The idea is that we are all drawn to finding meaning in life, our peace of mind.

"Peace of Mind" by Boston