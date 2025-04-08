Lazybones Smokehouse Is Closing But Not The End

Lazybones Smokehouse owners announced the Roseville restaurant on Groesbeck Highway is closing after service on April 12 after many years of serving up the best ribs around.

Owner Deni Smiljanovski says he got a great offer on the property and decided to "go out on top" after years of watching friends and relatives close their business when they were faced with no other options.

Dear friends, family, and loyal Lazybones BBQ customers,

After 20 incredible years of smoking meat, building a community, and sharing countless memories, we’re announcing the closure of Lazybones Smokehouse next week. This has been a tough decision, but it’s time to turn the page on what has been one of the most meaningful chapters of our lives. The last day of service will be Saturday, April 12.

We’re also sharing that our building has been sold to our next-door neighbor, Ryder Truck. While it's bittersweet to say goodbye to our original home, we’re excited for what lies ahead.

The good news? This isn’t the end of the road for us. Ten years ago, I opened BrownIron Brewhouse (locations in Royal Oak and Washington Township). For now, we’ll continue running Lazybones’ catering and food truck operations out of BrownIron locations. (If you have a current catering party booked with Lazybones, we will contact you tomorrow).

So, while the restaurant may close, our BBQ will still be hitting the road and your events.

To our amazing staff, thank you for being the heart and soul of Lazybones. I couldn’t have done this without you. To our loyal guests, thank you for 20 years of support, laughter, and full bellies. You made all of this possible, and we’re endlessly grateful.

This is a farewell to the original location (which has been in the family for 35 years) — but not to the flavor, friendships, or the fire that started it all.

With heartfelt thanks,

Deni & Louie Smiljanovski

They Gave Them An Offer They Couldn't Refuse

"Ryder rental store which is right next store to Lazybones approached and said, hey, listen, we want to buy your property. They tossed out a number," he said. After some negotiating, they decided to sell.

This must have been a tremendous offer as Lazybones' business was good. The restaurant industry as a whole is having a real rollercoaster of a time in the world markets today.

Lazybones Leaves On Top

Lazybones Smokehouse in 2004 when the area was seeing a rise in interest in barbecue restaurants, and it was quickly considered one of the best in the tri-county.

The Smiljanovski's are also a partner at Brown Iron Brewpub, which has locations in Royal Oak and Washington Township. These restaurants focus on craft beer but have expansive menus, including barbecue cuisine. Smiljanovski said there are some Lazybones recipes on the Brown Iron menu, and he may add more in the future.

There Is More Good News For The Future

The Lazybones food trucks, catering jobs, and Brown Iron, the cuisine that made Lazybones Smokehouse a top name in local barbecue, will still be accessible to customers. The recipes are going to be on the way to the Brown Irons. All the stuff is home-cooked, just like at Lazybones. The mac and cheese recipe, the greens, the potato salad, the smoked turkey, and the Lazybones ribs will be on their way to a new menu by the end of the month.

One Item I Will Miss The Most

