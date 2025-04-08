Win Tickets to The Brotherhood of Rock Tour!

WCSX is giving YOU a shot to see Styx, Kevin Cronin of REO Speedwagon, and Don Felder (formerly of The Eagles) LIVE on The Brotherhood of Rock Tour!

📍 Pine Knob Music Theatre

📅 Saturday, August 16, 2025

🕖 7:00 PM

This is a triple threat lineup of classic rock legends—and we’re hooking you up!

Enter below for your chance to win a pair of tickets, courtesy of 94.7 WCSX. Don’t miss this night of iconic hits and guitar-driven greatness under the stars at Pine Knob!

How to Enter

Contest Period: The contest will begin at 12:00 AM on 2024-12-17, and end at 11:59 PM on 2025-08-15. To enter, visit the wcsx.com and follow the links and instructions to enter the contest by completing and submitting the online entry form.

Eligibility Restrictions

This contest is open to all WCSX listeners 18 years of age or older as of the date of entry, legal US residents, and residing in the Detroit Metro Area. Winners must possess a valid, government-issued ID and show proof of residency to verify eligibility.

Prizes

The prize is a pair of tickets worth approximately $100. Prizes are not refundable or transferable and may not be substituted or exchanged for cash or credit at any time.

Winner Selection and Notification

Up to 1 winner(s) will be selected on 2025-08-18 at 10:00 AM in a WCSX-conducted random drawing from all eligible entries received. Winners will be notified by phone and email following the random drawing.

Conditions

WCSX reserves the right to end any contest or amend these rules upon announcement on air and by publication on the website. By entering this contest, entrants agree to the station's terms and privacy policy, which can be found at wcsx.com.