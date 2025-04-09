Inaugural St. Clair River Walleye Bash Planned for April 19 in Marine City

The inaugural St. Clair River Walleye Bash is coming to Marine City on April 19. Organizers of the event say they hope it will become the St. Clair River valley's premier walleye tournament.

“The idea to host a fishing tournament event on the Belle River in Marine City had been an idea Pete Patsalis of Marine City — owner-operator of Hook One Bait and Tackle, — and myself, Billy Rose from Rose Marine Service in Algonac, had individually been thinking about for several years,” Rose said in article by The Voice. “That idea came to fruition this year as we were able to collaborate and share our similar aspirations of promoting or hosting a large payout, high-stakes fishing tournament on the St. Clair River.”

Check-in for the event will start at 5 a.m. April 19 at Belle River Marina. All teams must be checked in by 6:15 a.m. A captain's meeting will take place the previous night at Hook One Bait and Tackle.

First-place winners in the tournament will receive $6,000. The tournament is currently full, since organizers have capped participation in the event to a 50-team limit.

Rose noted that while registration to participate in the walleye tournament has closed, volunteers will still be needed during the event. He also stated that sponsorship opportunities are still available.

“Support for the tournament has been great,” he said. “Local businesses have lined up to sponsor and support. We have had dozens of fishermen and fisherwomen expressing their excitement to have such a large event on the St. Clair River and even great feedback from the local community.”

In addition to the tournament, Happy Day Fishing Camp in Columbus Township will support various charitable activities. The nonprofit organization serves individuals with disabilities by providing them with opportunities to learn and practice fishing in a safe, supportive environment. Individuals who would like to donate supplies for the fishing camp can bring them to Rose Marine Service in Algonac, Hook One Bait and Tackle in Marine City, or the tournament itself.