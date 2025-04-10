ContestsConcerts and EventsAdvertise
Becoming The Mayor of Hell, Michigan

Donielle Flynn
A woman and man smiling, The man is holding up his certificate showing that he in the Mayor of Hell. Michigan.

One of the many amazing things you can do in Hell: you can become the Mayor of Hell for an hour or for a whole day! Proclamation and impeachment include complete with certificates.

Hell, Michigan is about 10 miles south of Howell and 15 miles northwest Ann Arbor. You can get married in Hell, you can release someone's ashes in Hell, and you can become the Mayor of Hell. Rockin' Road Trips headed to Hell, Michigan to explore this weird, wild, and wonderful part of Michigan. To get the full experience, we arranged to Joel Morgan to become the Mayor of Hell for an hour.

How to Become the Mayor of Hell

Money... as usual, money is the key and there is Hell to pay. You have the option to become the Mayor of Hell for the day ($100) or for an hour ($25). Most glorious: you don't have to be a human to be Mayor of Hell. They accept animals and non-living things (Sock, plushie, etc). A nice bonus, both the day and hour options include a proclamation making you Mayor and your impeachment. Find out more about becoming the Mayor of Hell HERE.

Man points at a sign reading: Joel Morgan Morgan is the Mayor of Hell for the Day.Donielle Flynn

Joel and his devil horns give a thumbs up to becoming the Mayor of Hell for the day. Actually, we only paid for an hour, but they tossed in a little extra.

What Else Can I Do in Hell?

Would you like to get married in Hell for the hell of it? Scatter someone's ashes in Hell (that's dark, friend)? Hell, yes, you can. You can also party in Hell, moreover, have dinner in Hell, and Hell has its own post office. The fires of Hell singe every piece of mail. Need an education? Damnation University (Dam U) "offers over 100 different types of degrees." Ah, takes me back to the days of the diploma mills. You can also get married, and have your tax papers or divorce decree officially stamped and singed at the Hell post office.

Hell, Michigan offers the opportunity to become the Mayor of Hell, but they also offer degrees from Damnation University.Donielle Flynn

Hell's Community Library also has a little free library... but question: Is it because it's Hell that an "r" is missing from the "library" on the door? You'll also notice in the right corner, a doggie version of a free libRary. Leave a stick, take a stick.

Has Hell Frozen Over?

It has. The coldest recorded temperature in Hell, Michigan was back in January of 2019. During a Polar Vortex, the temperature in Hell dropped to -14 degrees Fahrenheit. That's so cold, I don't think a snowball could even form, little lone stand a chance in Hell.

Michigan
Donielle FlynnEditor
Donielle Flynn has two kids, two cats, two dogs, and a love of all things rock. She’s been in radio decades and held down top-rated day parts at Detroit, Philadelphia, and Washington DC radio stations throughout her tenure. She enjoys writing about rock news, the Detroit community, and she has a series called “The Story Behind” where she researches the history of classic rock songs.
