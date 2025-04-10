Michigan DNR Stocks Trout in Huron River, Spring Mill Pond

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced on Saturday, April 5, that it stocked approximately 4,250 adult trout in the Huron River at the Proud Lake Recreation Area in Oakland County and the Spring Mill Pond at the Island Lake Recreation Area in Livingston County.

According to DNR officials, the Huron River, downstream of the Proud Lake Dam, was stocked with approximately 1,950 brown trout and 1,350 rainbow trout, averaging 13 inches to 19 inches. The Spring Mill Pond was stocked with approximately 450 brown trout and 500 rainbow trout, also averaging 13 inches to 19 inches.

Special regulations apply for anglers who seek the trout:

The Huron River at Proud Lake Recreation Area is closed to fishing Oct. 1 through March 31. From April 1 to 25, anglers are limited to flies only, catch-and-release fishing. Children younger than 12 may keep one trout between 8 inches and 12 inches.

The Spring Mill Pond at Island Lake Recreation Area is closed to fishing March 15-31. From April 1 to 25, anglers must use artificial lures only for catch-and-release fishing.

Beginning April 26, all baits are allowed. Anglers may keep up to five trout greater than 8 inches but only three greater than 15 inches.

The DNR reminds anglers that the Huron River is under a “Do Not Eat” fish consumption advisory from Wixom Road south to Lake Erie because of elevated PFAS levels in fish.