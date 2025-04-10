ContestsConcerts and EventsAdvertise
LISTEN LIVE

Roseville’s Lazybones Smokehouse Closing on Saturday, April 12

After over two decades of cooking up various smoked meats, macaroni and cheese, and greens, Lazybones Smokehouse in Roseville has announced it is closing its doors. In a Facebook post,…

Michael Vyskocil

Sliced smoked brisket on a serving plate with toast served with BBQ sauce

After over two decades of cooking up various smoked meats, macaroni and cheese, and greens, Lazybones Smokehouse in Roseville has announced it is closing its doors.

In a Facebook post, owners Deni and Louie Smiljanovski said, “This has been a tough decision, but it's time to turn the page on what has been one of the most meaningful chapters of our lives. This is a farewell to the original location — but not to the flavor, not to the friendships, and not to the fire that started it all.” 

Customers will have until Saturday, April 12, to enjoy the restaurant's St. Louis-style spareribs, beef brisket, and rib tips.

According to the Facebook post, Lazybones Smokehouse owners sold the building at 27475 Groesbeck Highway in Roseville to Ryder Truck, the restaurant's next-door neighbor. 

View the post on Facebook

Originally called Golden Grill, a breakfast and lunch spot, the business has been family-owned for 35 years.

In 2004, Lazybones Smokehouse became a barbecue spot. During that time, the business eventually grew to provide catering and launched a food truck.

The Detroit Free Press reported that with the Roseville closure, Lazybones Smokehouse, catering, and food truck operations will operate out of Brown Iron Brewhouse locations.

The owners thanked its staff and loyal customers for their support over the decades. “It's important for me to take care of my employees,” Deni Smiljanovski told the Free Press. “I worked out a severance package and tried to place them.” Lazybones Smokehouse employed about 200 people.

Roseville
Michael VyskocilWriter
Related Stories
Historic Mid-Century Home by Frank Lloyd Wright Associate Hits the Market for $850K in Bloomfield Township
Local NewsHistoric Mid-Century Home by Frank Lloyd Wright Associate Hits the Market for $850K in Bloomfield TownshipMichael Vyskocil
New Marketing Campaign Creatively Promotes Port Huron
Local NewsNew Marketing Campaign Creatively Promotes Port HuronMichael Vyskocil
Help Ensure That Local Media Thrives
Local NewsHelp Ensure That Local Media ThrivesErika Beasley
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect