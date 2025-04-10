Roseville’s Lazybones Smokehouse Closing on Saturday, April 12

After over two decades of cooking up various smoked meats, macaroni and cheese, and greens, Lazybones Smokehouse in Roseville has announced it is closing its doors.

In a Facebook post, owners Deni and Louie Smiljanovski said, “This has been a tough decision, but it's time to turn the page on what has been one of the most meaningful chapters of our lives. This is a farewell to the original location — but not to the flavor, not to the friendships, and not to the fire that started it all.”

Customers will have until Saturday, April 12, to enjoy the restaurant's St. Louis-style spareribs, beef brisket, and rib tips.

According to the Facebook post, Lazybones Smokehouse owners sold the building at 27475 Groesbeck Highway in Roseville to Ryder Truck, the restaurant's next-door neighbor.

Originally called Golden Grill, a breakfast and lunch spot, the business has been family-owned for 35 years.

In 2004, Lazybones Smokehouse became a barbecue spot. During that time, the business eventually grew to provide catering and launched a food truck.

The Detroit Free Press reported that with the Roseville closure, Lazybones Smokehouse, catering, and food truck operations will operate out of Brown Iron Brewhouse locations.