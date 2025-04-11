Giant Tire Named the Weirdest Roadside Attraction in Michigan

Cameraman Steven and Joel’s bright idea to take the tire off the van to “upgrade” the Uniroyal Tire WCSX style.

The website Fifty Grande recently published a list of 50 of the weirdest roadside attractions in each state, and a giant tire off Interstate 94 has been named the quirkiest in Michigan.

The Uniroyal Giant Tire near the Detroit Metropolitan Airport is an impressive attraction, standing 80 feet tall and weighing approximately 12 tons.

Originally built as a Ferris wheel for the 1964-1965 World's Fair in New York, the tire was designed by the famous architectural firm Shreve, Lamb and Harmon, which also designed the Empire State Building in New York City.

According to Fifty Grande's editors, "Able to hold 96 passengers, [the tire] hosted more than 2 million riders during its tenure. In 1966, it was relocated to Michigan (it had to be shipped by train in 188 sections) and reassembled outside the Uniroyal sales office, where it remains today."