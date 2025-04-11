Have you seen these dolls on Instagram or FB? They've been super trendy lately. Naturally, I jumped on this bandwagon lol. So how do you make your own doll? These aren't dolls you can buy... they're AI only. Using ChatGPT, you can make your own for free!

Steps To Make Your Own Doll

Open ChatGPT - I downloaded the ChatGPT app, but you don't have to. You can open it through your browser too. I made mine on my phone, but you can use a laptop too. Tell it what you want. I said, "Make a doll of myself." in turn, ChatGPT asked me questions to help me along. Do you wan it realistic or something stylized? It will walk you through how to make your own doll. Upload picture(s). I uploaded several pictures of myself and told it what I wanted style-wise. Ex: accessories I would like: a microphone, headphones and a can of Sugar Free Redbull lol Refine your doll. I did NOT get what I wanted on the first shot. Keep refining your doll by tell ChatGPT what you want changed.

Here's my first round doll pic:

Donielle Flynn The first go-around on how to make your own doll: I told it the accessories I wanted buy I didn't tell it I wanted it in the style of a Barbie doll... so I got realistic doll... lol. Everyone is posting these cute dolls, and I get... reality.

I refined my pic by telling ChatGPT things like "Put me in a box... make it the style of Barbie. Change the Barbie name to "Doni." You have to be very specific. I did have some issues with it wanting to give me duplicate accessories for some reason. when I was finished with my doll, she look like this:

Donielle Flynn Doni's finished product. It's not nearly as realistic as the first round pic, but it's cute as hell.

Anything Else I Need to Know?