Record Store Day 2025: Vinyl Junkies, This Is Your Day

Record Store Day Is Here! There's a holiday for everything these days—National Pizza Day, Hug Your Cat Day, whatever. But this Saturday? This one's for…

Screamin' Scott
slick disc record store ready for record store day April 12th

Slick Disc in Trenton

WCSX scott randall

Screamin’ Scott | 94.7 WCSX

Record Store Day Is Here!

There’s a holiday for everything these days—National Pizza Day, Hug Your Cat Day, whatever. But this Saturday? This one’s for us. The vinyl lovers. The crate diggers. The folks who still get chills cracking open a new LP and dropping the needle for the very first time.

It’s Record Store Day, baby!

Record store day Taylor Swift recordsWCSX scott randall

Record Store Day 2025 Taylor Swift fans will be trying to grab one of these limited edition records

I caught up with my buddy Rob Slickerman from Slick Disk Records out in Trenton on West Road, and let me tell you—he’s got some serious heat lined up for this year’s drop.

“Over 300 titles are getting released,” Rob told me. “We’re talkin’ everything from a new piece by Geddy Lee from Rush, to a Yes box set, to some wild Harry Potter soundtrack pressings. It’s all over the map!”

And if you’re a fan of Tesla, get ready. Reel to Real, Vol. 2 is getting a limited vinyl release. Only a few thousand copies are being pressed—so yeah, it’s gonna be a scramble. No holds. No pre-sales. Just old-school, first-come-first-served vinyl chaos.

What’s Going Down at Slick Disk Records?

Rob and his crew don’t just open the doors for Record Store Day—they throw a party. We’re talkin’:

  • 🎧 A DJ spinning real-deal vinyl outside
  • 🍕 Free pizza (yep!)
  • ☕ Hot coffee for the early risers
  • ⛺ People camping out the night before like it’s a ‘70s arena show

“Last year, people were lined up like it was concert tickets in the good old days,” Rob said. “That’s the spirit of Record Store Day—showing up, supporting your local shop, and walking out with something rare.”

What Time Should You Be There?

Doors open at 8AM sharp—and that’s when they can legally start selling those sweet, sweet exclusives. Want the good stuff? Set the alarm. Or better yet, grab a lawn chair, some snacks, and make a night of it.

Releases for Record Store Day 2025WCSX scott randall

Record Store Day 2025 is Ready!

Don’t Expect to Find This Stuff at Big Box Stores

You won’t find these limited releases at Walmart or Target—and that’s the whole point.

“Big corporate stores don’t care about the music like we do,” Rob said. “Independent record stores live for this stuff.”

So if you’re like me and you still get goosebumps flipping through stacks of wax, do yourself a favor: get to a local shop this Saturday and celebrate what Record Store Day is all about.

I’ll be out there, coffee in hand, digging for that rare gem. See you in the crates, Detroit.

🎧 Support local. Support vinyl. Support the music.

Record Store Day
Screamin' Scott
Born in Mt Clemens, Screamin’ Scott has been a part of the Detroit airwaves for 30-plus years. With 40 years of experience in radio. When he’s not out on the streets for WCSX, you can find him devoting time to local charities with his, “Screamin Angels”; and for 16 years with Rock 4 Tots charity. And last 10 years with his local band, "Chit!." Screamin Scott likes to write about nostalgic Detroit area memories, classic rock, and local metro Detroit topics.
