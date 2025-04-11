Strange Wacky Uber Items Left In Cars

Released from Uber of Oakland California, These are just some of the items listed in Uber items list of Lost & Found items over this past year.

A Viking drinking horn, a live turtle and even breast milk. The ride-share company broke these items down. The aforementioned items made the most "unique" lost items.

The List Of Items Left Behind

Phone Wallet Keys Luggage Headphones Glasses Clothing Passport Vape Water Bottle

Now this list are pretty common items that one could see left behind after a long night. Most would be considered just common error on the part of the owner. Heck anyone can have a bad day.

List of Bizarre Items Left Behind

A few other "unique" lost items include a Mannequin head with human hair, Ghostbusters ghost trap, chainsaw, urinal, DNA testing kit, 15 hookahs, divorce papers, Ozempic, and a taxidermied rabbit, breast milk, live pet turtle, hookah pipes and 10 live lobsters.

The 2025 Uber Lost & Found Index, released Tuesday, also revealed the most commonly left-behind items were phones, keys and wallets, with New York City being named "the most forgetful city."

Check out the full list for 2025 by clicking the Link

The Uber Lost & Found Index celebrates the most unique and commonly forgotten items, while reminding riders that getting support to retrieve their prized possessions is simple through the Uber app.

Lost Items On Certain Days

1.People are most likely to forget gloves on Mondays

2.People are most likely to forget jackets on Tuesdays

3.People are most likely to forget medicine on Wednesdays

4.People are most likely to forget umbrellas on Thursdays and Fridays

5.People are most likely to forget cowboy hats on Saturdays

6.People are most likely to forget a debit card on Sundays

What's The 1st Thing To Do If You Lost An Item?

If you are a gamers who left a Nintendo Switch, a Pilates princess who misplaced your grip socks, or among the 1.7 million riders who accidentally left behind their phone last year, retrieving your lost items is easy with a few taps in the app. Click Here in the meantime

Here’s what to do:

Open the Uber app and tap “Activity” on the bottom icon menu. Select the trip on which you lost the item. Scroll down to “Find lost item” in the Help section, and then “Contact driver about a lost item.” Select the item you lost from the options listed and where the item might be in the vehicle Enter your phone number to call the driver If your driver picks up and confirms that your item has been found, coordinate a mutually convenient time and place to meet for its return to you. If your driver doesn’t pick up, leave a detailed voicemail describing your item and the best way to contact you. Forgot your registered phone? Sign in to help.uber.com to get help.

If by chance you lost your marbles or lost your mind. Take a deep breath and call a friend to help.

What Is Uber?

Uber is a multinational transportation company that provides ride-hailing, food delivery, courier services, and freight transport through its app, connecting passengers with drivers and facilitating various mobility services.

If Your Too Drunk To Drive You May Be To Drunk To Ride

If you're too drunk to drive, well you may also be to drunk to get into an Uber. The ridesharing giant wants to patent a system that can detect if if you've had too much to drink even before you get in the backseat. Driver can refuse a ride if you are over intoxicated putting you in risk.

Does Uber affect drunk driving?

One study found drunk driving deaths overall decreased 3.6 percent in most of California's urban centers, following the availability of Uber.