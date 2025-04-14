Brian May Makes Surprise Appearance at Coachella During Benson Boone Set
Brian May made a surprise appearance at Coachella over the weekend joining Benson Boone during a performance of the Queen classic "Bohemian Rhapsody."
A clip of the performance shared by The Hollywood Reporter can be seen below.
May shared an incredible photo of Boone jumping off a piano and over him as he was shreding his iconic Red Special guitar. He captioned the photo, "I'm still reeling from last night at Coachella. Thanks to all of you folks who made it feel so special --- you know who you are !!!! And this particular way of concluding Bohemian Rhapsody will be hard to beat in the years to come !!! Thanks."
He concluded, "And for Benson and his entire team, I have no words. I'm awestruck. Photo by Allen J. Schaben, I understand. Aeronautics by Benson Boone, esq."
Boone, meanwhile, shared his appreciation of May for joining him on stage. He wrote, in part, via Instagram, " @brianmayforreal I have no words. You are easily one of the most legendary musicians of all time and I cannot thank you enough for coming out."