Brian May Makes Surprise Appearance at Coachella During Benson Boone Set

May shared an incredible photo of Boone jumping off a piano and over him as he was shreding his iconic Red Special guitar. He captioned the photo, "I'm still reeling from last night at Coachella. Thanks to all of you folks who made it feel so special --- you know who you are !!!! And this particular way of concluding Bohemian Rhapsody will be hard to beat in the years to come !!! Thanks."



He concluded, "And for Benson and his entire team, I have no words. I'm awestruck. Photo by Allen J. Schaben, I understand. Aeronautics by Benson Boone, esq."