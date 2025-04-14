ContestsConcerts and EventsAdvertise
People‘s Sexiest Man Alive Award has been a bit cringe for years now, but it could be making a comeback with Jack Black for Sexiest Man Alive. The last few…

Jack Black taking his shirt off (L) and performing on stage (R). Photo credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

People's Sexiest Man Alive Award has been a bit cringe for years now, but it could be making a comeback with Jack Black for Sexiest Man Alive. The last few years, the recipients seem to almost begrudgingly accept which is understandable. Ryan Reynolds was hilarious in talking about receiving the award (2010) and he was just as funny talking about Paul Rudd receiving the Sexiest Man Alive moniker.

Who is Nominating Jack Black for Sexiest Man Alive?

"People" staffer named Rachel McRady is working hard to get Jack Black the award saying, "The man is a triple threat who can sing, dance and act his face off. He's got the moves of a jungle cat, absolutely genius comedic timing and that signature devilish grin."

Rachel is all in. She even referred to Jack Black as a "superior love interest" to Jude Law in The Holiday. Rachel also mentioned Jack's devotion to his family, his charity work, and how good Jack is to his fans. Rachel's Instagram post has more of her reasons why she is nominating Jack Black for Sexiest Man Alive.

John Krasinski is the current Sexiest Man Alive. People magazine has been awarding the Sexiest Man Alive moniker since 1985. The first winner was Mel Gibson.

Donielle FlynnEditor
Donielle Flynn has two kids, two cats, two dogs, and a love of all things rock. She’s been in radio decades and held down top-rated day parts at Detroit, Philadelphia, and Washington DC radio stations throughout her tenure. She enjoys writing about rock news, the Detroit community, and she has a series called “The Story Behind” where she researches the history of classic rock songs.
