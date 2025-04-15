Port Huron Police Department Secures $100K Grant for Public Safety, Community Engagement

The Port Huron Police Department has received a $100,000 grant from the Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards for programs boosting public safety and community engagement.

Port Huron's City Council unanimously adopted a resolution accepting the grant during its meeting on March 28.

Blue Water Healthy Living reported that the resolution recognizes that state dollars “will be used for community outreach, educational initiatives, and proactive policing strategies that foster trust and collaboration.” It also directed Port Huron Police Chief Brian Kerrigan “to execute all the necessary documents related thereto, and to act as the project coordinator and authorized representative for all aspects of the grant and to expend those funds according to the grant agreement.”

At the meeting, Kerrigan said some funds could be used to present the Simulated Impaired Driving Experience cart. The council had voted previously to purchase the cart for $41,789. This cart allows participants to experience what it's like to drive a vehicle while intoxicated.

He also confirmed that the funds can be spent over the next two years.