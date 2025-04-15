ContestsConcerts and EventsAdvertise
Record Store Day 2025: Recap & Gallery

Austin Zidar
Hello to all you 94.7 WCSX classic rockers out there. If your weekend involved crate digging thru one of the many vinyl record stores here in the local area, then you like myself were enjoying the partaking and celebration of Record Store Day 2025.

As Screamin' Scott and many others here at WCSX have mentioned, Record Store Day on Saturday April 12th, is the celebration of all things vinyl records and the vinyl collecting community coming together to purchase new and limited releases as well as supporting your local independent store.

For some, including myself; Record Store Day started around midnight as I caught up with some die-hard crate diggers who were camped out to be first in line to snag those limited pressings and not have to worry about FOMO (Fear of Missing Out) on some of their favorite artists releases.

With over 20 local stores participating in the festivities, the love of vinyl and physical music media seems to be in no shortage of fandom. If waiting in line just wasn't quite your thing, there were plenty of other happenings that go along with RSD. Activities such as, sales on stores used inventory, live music concerts, and even contests for free tickets to this summer's hottest concerts.

It's important to remember though that while RSD has become a once/twice a year event, you can make everyday a personal RSD by visiting your local shop throughout the year and buying music that you love. As I've said before, when you walk into a record store, you sure to not be far from friends.

A special thanks to the numerous stores I visited on Record Store Day 2025 including Melodies & Memories in Eastpointe, Third Man Records in Downtown Detroit, and Found Sound in Ferndale. Additional thanks to Legendary Jazz musician Wendell Harrison for the great concert.

Lining up as early as midnight, these vinyl fanatics are ready to celebrate Record Store Day!
line of people inside recors store
Was the wait worth it? Will they get their hands on that special pressings?
wall of vinyl records
Record Store Day has begun! Let the crate digging begin!
man holds taylor swift record
Looks like WCSX's own Screamin' Scott is a Swiftie! He's landed one of the hottest items on this year's Record Store Day list.
Third Man Records in detroit, mi
Off now to the Cass Corridor to visit the one and only Jack White's Third Man Records.
3rd man records marquee 2025.
With only 3 locations in world; Detroit, Nashville TN, and London UK; Third Man Records is a vinyl destination for many collectors.
3rd man records downtown detroit april 12th, 2025
Besides records, Jack Whites Third Man Records is a shop of all things appreciated by music.
line of people at third man records 2025
"I LOVE THE SMELL OF FRESH PRESSED VINYL IN THE MORNING."
Found sound record store in ferndale store front 2025.
Off to friendly Ferndale where the RSD vinyl is still on hand.
inside of record store
Aisles of vinyl records waiting to be treasured by those who love to flip.
live concert inside a record store
Wherever there are vinyl records, you're sure to find the soundtrack of your life.
Legendary Jazz musician and co-founder of Tribe Records Wendell Harrison performing live in shop here at Found Sound
Legendary Jazz musician and co-founder of Tribe Records Wendell Harrison performing live in shop here at Found Sound
pile of records
After the dust settles, the hardest decision to make on Record Store Day; what to play first?
Austin ZidarEditor
When he's not busy spinning his newest vinyl record purchase or crate digging for that hard-to-find grail at one of the many record shops, you can find Austin on the streets of Detroit with the WCSX promo team rocking out to all things classic rock.
