Record Store Day 2025: Recap & Gallery

Looks like WCSX’s own Screamin’ Scott is a Swiftie! He’s landed one of the hottest items on this year’s Record Store Day list.

Hello to all you 94.7 WCSX classic rockers out there. If your weekend involved crate digging thru one of the many vinyl record stores here in the local area, then you like myself were enjoying the partaking and celebration of Record Store Day 2025.

As Screamin' Scott and many others here at WCSX have mentioned, Record Store Day on Saturday April 12th, is the celebration of all things vinyl records and the vinyl collecting community coming together to purchase new and limited releases as well as supporting your local independent store.

For some, including myself; Record Store Day started around midnight as I caught up with some die-hard crate diggers who were camped out to be first in line to snag those limited pressings and not have to worry about FOMO (Fear of Missing Out) on some of their favorite artists releases.

With over 20 local stores participating in the festivities, the love of vinyl and physical music media seems to be in no shortage of fandom. If waiting in line just wasn't quite your thing, there were plenty of other happenings that go along with RSD. Activities such as, sales on stores used inventory, live music concerts, and even contests for free tickets to this summer's hottest concerts.

It's important to remember though that while RSD has become a once/twice a year event, you can make everyday a personal RSD by visiting your local shop throughout the year and buying music that you love. As I've said before, when you walk into a record store, you sure to not be far from friends.

A special thanks to the numerous stores I visited on Record Store Day 2025 including Melodies & Memories in Eastpointe, Third Man Records in Downtown Detroit, and Found Sound in Ferndale. Additional thanks to Legendary Jazz musician Wendell Harrison for the great concert.