The Reuben Could Be Michigan’s State Favorite Sandwich

The Reuben sandwich in Michigan, especially in Detroit, often refers to the classic version: corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and Russian dressing, all grilled on rye bread. While many variations exist, the classic Reuben is a popular choice.

While Michigan doesn't have an officially declared "state sandwich," two sandwiches are commonly associated with the state of Michigan.

The Detroit-style ham sandwich is known for its thick slabs of house-baked ham, often bone-in, served on a soft white roll with pickles and yellow mustard. The Cudighi Sandwich, an Italian-American creation, is also said to have originated in Michigan.

The Reuben Is Listed As Michigan's Favorite

If you Google Michigan's favorite sandwich the answer comes up," The Reuben."

No one’s claiming the Reuben sandwich was invented in Michigan. But Detroit’s delis have all but perfected salt-cured beef, making Michigan a popular spot for lovers of the Reuben: thinly sliced corned beef and Swiss cheese, piled high onto buttery marble rye bread, topped with sauerkraut and Russian dressing, then grilled or hot-pressed. It’s a great sandwich for the Great Lake state.

In a world of grinders, hoagies, and PB&J, Michigan went about as "white bread" as you possibly could, and is apparently know for... the Ham Sandwich. Delish.com gave us the list of the most "iconic" sandwiches from each state, and YEAH, they chose the HAM SANDWICH for Michigan.

They put it on poppy seed rolls, artisan mustard, house-glazed honey ham. C'mon It's a ham sandwich. Bread, Ham, Mustard, Pickle.

Orbitz put out their own list, and says the Reuben is the official State Sandwich of Michigan. No real reason, other than Detroit has delis, and "It's a great sandwich for the Great Lake State."

Let The Debate Start On Who Serves The Best Reuben?

While there's no single definitive winner for "Michigan's best Reuben, RJ's in Clinton Twp, " Mr. Corned Beef in Detroit, The Hygrade Deli on Michigan ave. Zingerman's Deli in Ann Arbor is widely considered to be a top contender, with its Reuben being a popular and well-regarded sandwich. Other notable spots in Michigan include The House of Reuben on 8 mile.

I asked some WCSX listeners on there favorites and boy the list is long. Some include, Frank's in Easter Market, Pete's Cutting board 23 mile and Gratiot, Martin's at 10 and Van Dyke, Whistle Stop in Birmingham and Louie's in Detroit.

My Personal Favorite Reuben

WCSX scott randall Three Blind Mice Bar in Mt Clemens