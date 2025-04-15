ContestsConcerts and EventsAdvertise
The Reuben Could Be Michigan’s State Favorite Sandwich

Screamin' Scott
The Reuben Sandwich on a green plate should be the state of Michigan's state sandwich

The State of Michigan Sandwich The Reuben?

The Reuben sandwich in Michigan, especially in Detroit, often refers to the classic version: corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and Russian dressing, all grilled on rye bread. While many variations exist, the classic Reuben is a popular choice. 

While Michigan doesn't have an officially declared "state sandwich," two sandwiches are commonly associated with the state of Michigan.

The Detroit-style ham sandwich is known for its thick slabs of house-baked ham, often bone-in, served on a soft white roll with pickles and yellow mustard. The Cudighi Sandwich, an Italian-American creation, is also said to have originated in Michigan.

The Reuben Is Listed As Michigan's Favorite

Dave Moon enjoys some food

If you Google Michigan's favorite sandwich the answer comes up," The Reuben."

No one’s claiming the Reuben sandwich was invented in Michigan. But Detroit’s delis have all but perfected salt-cured beef, making Michigan a popular spot for lovers of the Reuben: thinly sliced corned beef and Swiss cheese, piled high onto buttery marble rye bread, topped with sauerkraut and Russian dressing, then grilled or hot-pressed. It’s a great sandwich for the Great Lake state.

In a world of grinders, hoagies, and PB&J, Michigan went about as "white bread" as you possibly could, and is apparently know for... the Ham Sandwich. Delish.com gave us the list of the most "iconic" sandwiches from each state, and YEAH, they chose the HAM SANDWICH for Michigan.

They put it on poppy seed rolls, artisan mustard, house-glazed honey ham. C'mon It's a ham sandwich. Bread, Ham, Mustard, Pickle.

 Orbitz put out their own list, and says the Reuben is the official State Sandwich of Michigan. No real reason, other than Detroit has delis, and "It's a great sandwich for the Great Lake State."

Let The Debate Start On Who Serves The Best Reuben?

While there's no single definitive winner for "Michigan's best Reuben, RJ's in Clinton Twp, " Mr. Corned Beef in Detroit, The Hygrade Deli on Michigan ave.  Zingerman's Deli in Ann Arbor is widely considered to be a top contender, with its Reuben being a popular and well-regarded sandwich. Other notable spots in Michigan include The House of Reuben on 8 mile.

I asked some WCSX listeners on there favorites and boy the list is long. Some include, Frank's in Easter Market, Pete's Cutting board 23 mile and Gratiot, Martin's at 10 and Van Dyke, Whistle Stop in Birmingham and Louie's in Detroit.

My Personal Favorite Reuben

Photo of the 3 blind mice bar in Mt Clemens Michigan WCSX scott randall

Three Blind Mice Bar in Mt Clemens

So hard to pick a favorite with so many great restaurants to choose from. One of my personal favorites has been consistent with flavor, bread, looks and over all service has to be, Thee Blind Mice in Mt Clemens Michigan.

Screamin' ScottEditor
Born in Mt Clemens, Screamin’ Scott has been a part of the Detroit airwaves for 30-plus years. With 40 years of experience in radio. When he’s not out on the streets for WCSX, you can find him devoting time to local charities with his, “Screamin Angels”; and for 16 years with Rock 4 Tots charity. And last 10 years with his local band, "Chit!." Screamin Scott likes to write about nostalgic Detroit area memories, classic rock, and local metro Detroit topics.
