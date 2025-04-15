Whitesnake Releasing an 8-CD Live Box Set
Whitesnake fans! Good news! Whitesnake in releasing an 8-CD Live Box set! Access All Areas: Live includes 88 remastered songs, a 60-page book, a color poster and a new essay based on interviews with David Coverdale.
The box set focuses on six live performances between 2004-2015. the first performance is Live… In the Still of Night from 2004 at London’s Hammersmith Apollo. The box set also includes The Purple Live Tour from David Coverdale's Deep Purple days. Here's the track list for The Purple Tour:
- Burn
- Bad Boys
- Love Ain’t No Stranger
- The Gypsy
- Give Me All Your Love Tonight
- Ain’t No Love In The Heart Of The City
- Mistreated
- You Fool No One
- Soldier of Fortune
- Is This Love
- Fool For Your Loving
- Here I Go Again
- In The Still Of The Night
When is Whitesnake Releasing an 8-CD Live Box Set?
Preorders are available on Whitesnake's website. The box set is available April 25th.
FUN FACT: according to David Coverdale, "Fool for Your Lovin'" was written for B.B. King. That's why the song has such a strong bluesy feel to it. The song was co-written by David Coverdale, Bernie Marsden and Micky Moody. It was inspired by the breakup of David' first marriage to Julia Borkowski. "Here I go Again" was also inspired by the breakup.