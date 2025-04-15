LAS VEGAS, NV – JUNE 04: Singer David Coverdale of Whitesnake performs at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino as the band tours in support of “The Purple Album” on June 4, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Whitesnake fans! Good news! Whitesnake in releasing an 8-CD Live Box set! Access All Areas: Live includes 88 remastered songs, a 60-page book, a color poster and a new essay based on interviews with David Coverdale.

The box set focuses on six live performances between 2004-2015. the first performance is Live… In the Still of Night from 2004 at London’s Hammersmith Apollo. The box set also includes The Purple Live Tour from David Coverdale's Deep Purple days. Here's the track list for The Purple Tour:

Burn Bad Boys Love Ain’t No Stranger The Gypsy Give Me All Your Love Tonight Ain’t No Love In The Heart Of The City Mistreated You Fool No One Soldier of Fortune Is This Love Fool For Your Loving Here I Go Again In The Still Of The Night

When is Whitesnake Releasing an 8-CD Live Box Set?

Preorders are available on Whitesnake's website. The box set is available April 25th.