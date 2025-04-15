ContestsConcerts and EventsAdvertise
Whitesnake Releasing an 8-CD Live Box Set

Donielle Flynn
David Coverdale of Whitesnake 'Here I Go again' on stage singing used (among others) in an article about Whitesnake Releasing an 8-CD Live Box Set

LAS VEGAS, NV – JUNE 04: Singer David Coverdale of Whitesnake performs at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino as the band tours in support of “The Purple Album” on June 4, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Whitesnake fans! Good news! Whitesnake in releasing an 8-CD Live Box set! Access All Areas: Live includes 88 remastered songs, a 60-page book, a color poster and a new essay based on interviews with David Coverdale.

The box set focuses on six live performances between 2004-2015. the first performance is Live… In the Still of Night from 2004 at London’s Hammersmith Apollo. The box set also includes The Purple Live Tour from David Coverdale's Deep Purple days. Here's the track list for The Purple Tour:

  1. Burn
  2. Bad Boys
  3. Love Ain’t No Stranger
  4. The Gypsy
  5. Give Me All Your Love Tonight
  6. Ain’t No Love In The Heart Of The City
  7. Mistreated
  8. You Fool No One
  9. Soldier of Fortune
  10. Is This Love
  11. Fool For Your Loving
  12. Here I Go Again
  13. In The Still Of The Night

When is Whitesnake Releasing an 8-CD Live Box Set?

Preorders are available on Whitesnake's website. The box set is available April 25th.

FUN FACT: according to David Coverdale, "Fool for Your Lovin'" was written for B.B. King. That's why the song has such a strong bluesy feel to it. The song was co-written by David Coverdale, Bernie Marsden and Micky Moody. It was inspired by the breakup of David' first marriage to Julia Borkowski. "Here I go Again" was also inspired by the breakup.

David CoverdaleDeep Purple
Donielle FlynnEditor
Donielle Flynn has two kids, two cats, two dogs, and a love of all things rock. She’s been in radio decades and held down top-rated day parts at Detroit, Philadelphia, and Washington DC radio stations throughout her tenure. She enjoys writing about rock news, the Detroit community, and she has a series called “The Story Behind” where she researches the history of classic rock songs.
