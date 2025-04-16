Could Michigan Survive An Alien invasion?

The question has been asked, " could Michigan Survive? What's the state most likely to survive an alien invasion?

Researchers at online calculator site GIGAcalculator have run the numbers. They looked at population and population density, the number of UFO sightings, the average duration, how many caves each state had, how much area was covered by forests or water, the available military and law enforcement as well as the number of scientists, engineers and healthcare professionals and number of food and beverage manufacturing companies to produce an Alien Survival Score from 0-10.

How Does Michigan Rank In The List?

According to calculations by GIGAcalculator, Michigan would be moderately likely to survive an alien invasion, ranking 17th out of all US states.

Factors considered include population density, UFO sightings, forest cover, military presence, and the number of scientists and engineers. While not the most resilient, Michigan has strengths like its large economy and various resources.

Michigan received an Alien Survival Score of 6.78, placing it 17th out of 50 states. Michigan's ranking is between Illinois and Ohio, both of which are also Great Lakes states.

Plus with a near by Air Force Base Selfridge our defenses are pretty stacked up as long as the base continues operations. Michigan has a reasonable number of military personnel

UFO Sightings In Michigan In 2025

Historically, Michigan ranks 10th in the U.S. for reports of UPA's, "unidentified aerial phenomena" with 3,794 since an incident in 1936. That's just 24 behind North Carolina for ninth place. California ranks first, with 16,735. That is almost twice as many as the second-place state, Florida, which has 8,624 reported sightings.

How Did Michigan Get A Lower Ranking?

Michigan's lower ranking compared to some other states could be attributed to factors such as its relatively flat terrain, limited number of caves for shelter, and its position within a densely populated area.

What Would Make An Alien Choose Michigan?

Alien's would love Pine Knob

Aliens might be drawn to Michigan for several reasons, including its abundant resources, vast water systems, and unique geological features. Plus our local sports teams are more fun to watch. Trust me once they try Detroit style pizza or some Coney dogs. They will love us even more.