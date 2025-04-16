6 Famous Rabbits That Aren’t The Easter Bunny

Doni and Joel felt they should go for an early Easter shot in front of the Ann Arbor carrots. Doni brought the eggs and Joel made the Lego bunny.

With Easter and the Easter Bunny fast approaching, what are the other famous rabbits of our culture? These are bunnies with cultural and generational impact. Some of our famous rabbits have been around for well over one hundred years. Without further adieu:

Famous Rabbits That Aren't The Easter Bunny

Bugs Bunny: To me, Bugs is the OG. When I was a child, we had something called "Saturday morning cartoons," kids, and we loved it. Bugs Bunny premiered back in the 1940's voiced my Mel Blanc. For more on the origins of Bugs Bunny, check out this video:

The White Rabbit: Sure, we're talking about the White Rabbit from Alice in Wonderland, but for the purposes of classic rock, I'd like to give you some hand signal directing you to the plane... the Jefferson Airplane.

Thumper: Thumper is the unrated rabbit on the list, in my opinion. This rabbit taught Bambi to walk, speak, and skate. Thumper also played a role in Bambi's moral values. Bambi was marked the first time that I went to the movies in a theatre. It is crazy how far our movie-making technology has come over the last 50 years.

Roger Rabbit: Roger Rabbit is a walking, talking disaster waiting to happen. He's also good natured and extremely likable. Side note: Roger makes the list, but it was Jessica Rabbit of Who Framed Roger Rabbit that marked the first time we'd seen a sexualized female rabbit on the big screen... scandalous.

Peter Cottontail: Peter Cottontail, The Tale of Peter Rabbit, started out as a letter to a sick child, Noel Moore, back in 1893. Beatrix Potter revised the story and published it in 1901... now that's OG. Peter is mischievous, adventurous, and loves to rock a blue jacket.