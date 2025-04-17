2025 Michigan Football Spring Game to Kick Off on Saturday, April 19

Members of the public are invited to preview Team 146 on Saturday, April 19, for the 2025 Michigan Football's Maize vs. Blue Spring Game. Kickoff at Michigan Stadium is set for noon, and all gates will open to the public at 11 a.m. due to the high numbers of attendees expected. Admission is free.

If you're planning to watch the game in person, here's what you need to know:

Parking

Michigan officials state that parking near Michigan Stadium will be extremely limited and in high demand because of other activities and events taking place in the surrounding areas. Available parking in lots around the stadium that are owned and maintained by the University of Michigan will be free and open to the public beginning at 7 a.m. on a first-come, first-served basis.

Additional parking alternatives include:

Maize lots on South State Street (south of Michigan Stadium)

University Lots W32, W39, and W40 at South Fifth Avenue and John Street, and the Thompson Street Structure (north of Michigan Stadium)

City of Ann Arbor parking structures on South Fifth Avenue, William, and Maynard (north of Michigan Stadium)

On-street parking in select neighborhoods

Pioneer High School, operated by LAZ Parking, for $30; Pioneer parking will open at 9 a.m.

Traveling to the Game

Several road closures in downtown Ann Arbor and the area around Ann Arbor could impact travel. A list of current road closures and road work is available on the City of Ann Arbor's traffic site.

Stadium Concessions