ContestsConcerts and EventsAdvertise
LISTEN LIVE

2025 Michigan Football Spring Game to Kick Off on Saturday, April 19

Members of the public are invited to preview Team 146 on Saturday, April 19, for the 2025 Michigan Football’s Maize vs. Blue Spring Game. Kickoff at Michigan Stadium is set…

Michael Vyskocil

Members of the public are invited to preview Team 146 on Saturday, April 19, for the 2025 Michigan Football's Maize vs. Blue Spring Game. Kickoff at Michigan Stadium is set for noon, and all gates will open to the public at 11 a.m. due to the high numbers of attendees expected. Admission is free.

If you're planning to watch the game in person, here's what you need to know:

Parking 

Michigan officials state that parking near Michigan Stadium will be extremely limited and in high demand because of other activities and events taking place in the surrounding areas. Available parking in lots around the stadium that are owned and maintained by the University of Michigan will be free and open to the public beginning at 7 a.m. on a first-come, first-served basis. 

Additional parking alternatives include:

  • Maize lots on South State Street (south of Michigan Stadium)
  • University Lots W32, W39, and W40 at South Fifth Avenue and John Street, and the Thompson Street Structure (north of Michigan Stadium)
  • City of Ann Arbor parking structures on South Fifth Avenue, William, and Maynard (north of Michigan Stadium)
  • On-street parking in select neighborhoods
  • Pioneer High School, operated by LAZ Parking, for $30; Pioneer parking will open at 9 a.m.

Traveling to the Game

Several road closures in downtown Ann Arbor and the area around Ann Arbor could impact travel. A list of current road closures and road work is available on the City of Ann Arbor's traffic site.

Stadium Concessions

Designated concession stands around the stadium will be open during the Spring Game. Various food and beverages will be available for purchase, including alcoholic beverages in some locations. Alcohol will be served in a safe, responsible manner and in accordance with applicable laws and regulations. All concession locations at Michigan Stadium are cashless.

Get more details about the Spring Game on the University of Michigan's website.

Michiganuniversity of michigan
Michael VyskocilWriter
Related Stories
Michigan Running Back Benjamin Hall Enters Transfer Portal Among Stiff Competition
SportsMichigan Running Back Benjamin Hall Enters Transfer Portal Among Stiff CompetitionMichael Vyskocil
New Michigan O-Lineman Brady Norton Turns from Michigan Hater to Team Commit
SportsNew Michigan O-Lineman Brady Norton Turns from Michigan Hater to Team CommitMichael Vyskocil
‘One of the Best Men I Have Ever Known’: Remembering Former Michigan Assistant Coach Mike DeBord
Sports‘One of the Best Men I Have Ever Known’: Remembering Former Michigan Assistant Coach Mike DeBordMichael Vyskocil
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect