Detroit Pistons Playoff Preview: A New Era Begins – With Dwane Casey’s Take

PORTLAND, OREGON – NOVEMBER 30: Head coach Dwane Casey of the Detroit Pistons reacts during the third quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center on November 30, 2021 in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Detroit Pistons fans, buckle up. The Pistons are back in the playoffs, and for the first time in years, there’s something electric in the air around Little Caesars Arena. It’s not just the buzz of basketball—it’s hope, it’s grit, and it’s the kind of energy that brings a city together. We caught up with former Pistons coach Dwane Casey, and he gave us a full-court look at what’s ahead.

“Night Moves” and New Beginnings

Coach Casey, ever the music man, kicked things off with a request for Bob Seger’s Night Moves, setting the tone for a conversation that blended the past, present, and future. And the vibe around the Pistons? According to Casey, it’s “fresh air.”

“There’s this new energy in the building,” he said. “Everyone’s excited about being back in the playoffs. There’s a sense of innocence, which sometimes can be good. They don’t fully know what’s coming—and that’s okay.”

Veteran Guidance for the Next Generation

Playoff basketball is a different beast. Casey knows it, and so do the veterans on this team. He credits the additions of Tim Hardaway Jr., Tobias Harris, and Malik Monk—all of whom have deep playoff experience—with helping the younger core understand what’s coming.

“Those guys have been there. They’ve tasted it,” Casey explained. “They’re giving Cade, JD, and Isaiah the blueprint. Even Jaden Ivey, who unfortunately can’t go, is in their ears helping them prepare.”

How the Detroit Pistons Win This Series

Detroit faces the New York Knicks in the first round, with the series tipping off at Madison Square Garden. According to Casey, the formula for victory is simple, but brutal: win on the road, rebound like maniacs, and take care of the basketball.

“Playoffs are possession games,” he said. “You give away buckets or turn the ball over, you’re in trouble. And Madison Square Garden? It’s different in the playoffs. That crowd is relentless. JB (Coach Bickerstaff) was just there a couple years ago—he knows exactly what we’re walking into.”

Durin vs. KAT: Must-See Matchup

One of the most exciting battles of the first round? Rookie center Jalen Duren going toe-to-toe with All-Star big man Karl-Anthony Towns.

“That’s going to be a tag team,” Casey predicted. “It won’t just be JD. Isaiah Stewart, Paul Reed—they’re all going to have to chip in. Kat’s a dynamic scorer, and he’s gotten smarter. He’s drawing more fouls, selling contact, maybe flopping a little... but that’s playoff basketball.”

Casey emphasized that learning how the game is being officiated will be critical. “Veterans know how to adjust to the whistle. That’s something the young guys have to learn fast.”

Cade’s Coming-Out Party

Is this the moment when Cade Cunningham steps onto the national stage?

“Absolutely,” said Casey. “He’s the face of the franchise, the leader of this team. To watch him grow as both a player and a young man has been beautiful. He should be on an All-NBA team—first team, in my opinion.”

Cade has put the Pistons on his back before, but now he’s doing it with the lights brightest in the league’s biggest media market. “The playoffs in New York City? There’s no better place to show the world who you are.”

Bad Boys, Go to Work… and Now Grit 3.0?

It’s inevitable—when the Pistons show toughness, we start comparing them to the Bad Boys and the Going to Work squads. But is that fair?

Casey thinks it’s a compliment.

“They’ve earned that comparison. This team has grit, grime, and edge. If we don’t play that way, we struggle. JB’s done a phenomenal job instilling that mentality. They’ve bought in.”

He admits, though, there aren’t as many fights these days. “If you play like Mahorn and Laimbeer now, you’ll go broke on fines.”

Ownership, Culture, and the Bigger Picture

Coach Casey also took a moment to give credit where it’s due—to Pistons owner Tom Gores.

“Last year, people were yelling ‘sell the team,’ but they don’t see what he saw. He made a tough call to bring in Trajan Langdon and JB. He invested in changing the culture—and it’s working.”

Casey was part of the rebuilding years and says the progress now is real. “This isn’t a finished product. This is just the beginning. The young core, the coaching staff, the front office—this is the fresh start Detroit needed.”

The City, the Fans, the Future

If you haven’t been to a Pistons game this season, you’ve missed out on something special. “The vibe at LCA is unmatched,” said Casey. “There’s a buzz in the concourse, in the seats, everywhere. When the Pistons are good, this city is better.”

Game 1 is Saturday in New York. Game 2 is Monday. Then it’s back to Detroit on Thursday, and Casey promises it’ll be a different kind of energy.

“The playoffs hit different. LCA will be on fire,” he said. “I remember when we made it with Blake against Milwaukee—the arena was electric. This year? It’s going to be on another level.”

Let the Battle Begin

So here we are. Detroit vs. New York. Grit vs. glamor. A rising star in Cade vs. the lights of MSG. And a city ready to erupt.