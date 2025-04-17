ContestsConcerts and EventsAdvertise
LISTEN LIVE

Long Awaited Gordie Howe Bridge Almost Ready To Open Soon

The Gordie Howe Bridge is getting closer and closer to open soon, with a target completion date of September 2025. The bridge deck was connected in June 2024. the deck…

Screamin' Scott
A large group of construction workers in safety gear stand together on the deck of the Gordie Howe International Bridge, marking a milestone in the bridge's construction. The Detroit River and industrial areas can be seen in the background.

The crew from the Gordie Howe International Bridge posing with the symbolic tree in the middle between US and Canada.

Gordie Howe International Bridge Project

The Gordie Howe Bridge is getting closer and closer to open soon, with a target completion date of September 2025.

The bridge deck was connected in June 2024.

the deck is connected, including the installation of electrical systems and other finishing touches, is still ongoing. 

When Did It All Start

The crossing will connect Detroit, Michigan, United States of America, and Windsor, Ontario, Canada. Linking Interstate 75 in Michigan with Highway 401 in Ontario. Construction Start​​ On October 5, 2018.

Even with delays and cost increases brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

the six-lane, bi-national infrastructure behemoth is entering its final construction phase.

Once complete, it will be another way of how people get goods, and communities connect between Detroit, Michigan, and Windsor, Ontario.

Will The Bridge Accommodate More Then Just Cars And Trucks?

GALLERY: Cities That Look Deserted Because Of Coronavirus(Photo by Justin Heiman/Getty Images)

You will be able to walkand bike on the Gordie Howe Bridge

The Gordie Howe International Bridge will includes a dedicated multi-use path that will accommodate people and cyclists across the Windsor-Detroit border once complete.

The best part is it will be free to walk and bike on the path will be toll-free and includes one lane that will accommodate two-way pedestrian and cyclist traffic.

Will The Bridge Help With The US Frosty Relations With Canada?

Michael Speed /Getty Images

Let us hope the Gordie Howe International Bridge will improve relations between Canada and the United States.

 The bridge will facilitate trade and travel, enhance efficiency and safety at the busiest commercial land border crossing, and foster economic growth in both regions. 

Will The New Bridge Set A New Record?

The new Gordie Howe International Bridge will spit the list of the 10 longest bridges in half, tying for the number five spot.

 The Tacoma Narrows Bridge II, erected in 1950, is the same length as the new Gordie Howe International Bridge.

Staggering 3,800 feet, the Mackinac Bridge is solidly planted in the #3 spot on that list.

Canadagordie howeUnited States
Screamin' ScottEditor
Born in Mt Clemens, Screamin’ Scott has been a part of the Detroit airwaves for 30-plus years. With 40 years of experience in radio. When he’s not out on the streets for WCSX, you can find him devoting time to local charities with his, “Screamin Angels”; and for 16 years with Rock 4 Tots charity. And last 10 years with his local band, "Chit!." Screamin Scott likes to write about nostalgic Detroit area memories, classic rock, and local metro Detroit topics.
Related Stories
Detroit Pistons v Portland Trail Blazers
Local NewsDetroit Pistons Playoff Preview: A New Era Begins – With Dwane Casey’s TakeJim O'Brien
How Hot Will Michigan Get This Summer? Farmer’s Almanac Answers
Local NewsHow Hot Will Michigan Get This Summer? Farmer’s Almanac AnswersAnne Erickson
94.7 WCSX Becomes Flagship Radio Station for University of Michigan Athletics
Local News94.7 WCSX Becomes Flagship Radio Station for University of Michigan AthleticsMatt Christopherson
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect