Long Awaited Gordie Howe Bridge Almost Ready To Open Soon

The crew from the Gordie Howe International Bridge posing with the symbolic tree in the middle between US and Canada.

The Gordie Howe Bridge is getting closer and closer to open soon, with a target completion date of September 2025.

The bridge deck was connected in June 2024.

the deck is connected, including the installation of electrical systems and other finishing touches, is still ongoing.

When Did It All Start

The crossing will connect Detroit, Michigan, United States of America, and Windsor, Ontario, Canada. Linking Interstate 75 in Michigan with Highway 401 in Ontario. Construction Start​​ On October 5, 2018.

Even with delays and cost increases brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

the six-lane, bi-national infrastructure behemoth is entering its final construction phase.

Once complete, it will be another way of how people get goods, and communities connect between Detroit, Michigan, and Windsor, Ontario.

(Photo by Justin Heiman/Getty Images) You will be able to walkand bike on the Gordie Howe Bridge

The Gordie Howe International Bridge will includes a dedicated multi-use path that will accommodate people and cyclists across the Windsor-Detroit border once complete.

The best part is it will be free to walk and bike on the path will be toll-free and includes one lane that will accommodate two-way pedestrian and cyclist traffic.

Will The Bridge Help With The US Frosty Relations With Canada?

Michael Speed /Getty Images

Let us hope the Gordie Howe International Bridge will improve relations between Canada and the United States.

The bridge will facilitate trade and travel, enhance efficiency and safety at the busiest commercial land border crossing, and foster economic growth in both regions.

Will The New Bridge Set A New Record?

The new Gordie Howe International Bridge will spit the list of the 10 longest bridges in half, tying for the number five spot.

The Tacoma Narrows Bridge II, erected in 1950, is the same length as the new Gordie Howe International Bridge.