Slows Bar BQ to Debut Second Full-Service Restaurant in Berkley

A fan-favorite Detroit barbecue company, Slows Bar BQ, is set to expand to Oakland County. A new barbecue restaurant from Slows is coming to Berkley this fall.

Slows Bar BQ will open at 3087 12 Mile Road, west of Coolidge, in the center of Berkley. The fall opening will mark the second time the barbecue business has had a presence in Oakland County. It previously maintained a location in Pontiac for several years.

Slows' catering division has already been serving the Berkley area for graduation parties and other events. Its food truck also regularly attends events such as the Northwood Food Truck Social.

Berkley's Slows Bar BQ location will feature indoor and outdoor dining on the main floor. A space upstairs will host catering and private events.

Managing director Terry Perrone explained to The Detroit News that when Slows founder Brian Perrone and Phil Cooley launched Slows in Corktown in September 2005, Corktown's distinctive vibes attracted the pair to the area. They saw Slows as a neighborhood brand, and Perrone said they recognize similar possibilities for Berkley.

"It's walkable. It's right in the heart of that community; it's really exciting," he said. Slows Bar BQ will occupy Berkley Commons, a strip of dining destinations along 12 Mile Road that includes Green Lantern, the Rind, 24 Seconds Bar & Grill, and O'Mara's Restaurant.

Visit slowsbarbq.com for more information on the new Berkley location.

Michael VyskocilWriter
