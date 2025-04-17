SOCRRA Begins New Composting Program in Rochester Hills Through Partnership with Spurt

The Southeastern Oakland County Resource Recovery Authority (SOCRRA) has announced a new partnership with Spurt Industries. Spurt will now manage and operate SOCRRA's compost site at 1741 School Road in Rochester Hills.

During the transition to Spurt, yard waste pickup will proceed as regularly scheduled on collection days. Residents served by SOCRRA are eligible to pick up free compost from SOCRRA's compost site by providing proof of residency. No appointment is required. Residents can also purchase compost for home delivery at a discounted price.

With more than 30 years of composting experience, Spurt produces soils composed of 100% natural materials. The soils are created to enhance and maintain optimal plant growth and soil conditions.

As part of its Seal of Testing Assurance (STA) Program, the U.S. Composting Council analyzes soil blends for proper nutrient content and organic material. STA-certified compost can suit farmers who use it for certified organic production.

“Spurt is a leader within its industry. They have experienced compost operators and a soil scientist who understands the process and uses innovative compost technologies to generate an outstanding product,” said Eric Griffin, the general manager for SOCRRA, in a news release shared with the Oakland County Times. “I'm excited about this partnership and look forward to the expertise they will bring.”

“At Spurt, we are thankful for the opportunity to work with SOCRRA. We're excited to continue the recycling of yard waste and expand the availability of compost and compost-amended soils to the surrounding communities,” said Spurt Industries CEO Bill Whitley. “Our soils will be produced to the leading national standards available to our industry, backed by a rigorous testing and certification process.”