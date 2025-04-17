Warren’s Landmark Victory Inn Closes After Nearly 75 Years in Business

A popular Warren restaurant shuttered its doors on Monday, April 14, after close to 75 years in business.

The beloved Victory Inn, at 12 Mile Road and Mound roads, went out of business to accommodate a new Sheetz gas station on the property.

Co-owner Beverly Suida remembers visiting the restaurant, which her grandfather Alphonse DeLamielleure built, as a child. The restaurant takes its name from the recognition of the U.S. triumph during World War II.

Victory Inn's ownership thanked their loyal customers for their support over the decades and invited them to visit the restaurant on Monday to enjoy one last dish or drink.

“There will be a lot of tears tonight and hugs and kisses. That I love you all so much and I wish nothing but the best,” said Beverly Suida, co-owner of Victory Inn, in a statement shared with Local 4 News Detroit.

While Suida admitted the decision to close was difficult, she admitted several factors that she unfortunately couldn't ignore.

"Between the Big Three bankruptcy, between the alcohol law change, the no-smoking law change, then we had the COVID. I mean it's just but one thing after another since 2008, and the COVID was probably the most treacherous thing," she said in an interview with The Detroit News. "It was just a chain reaction of tough times. Harder than I ever thought imaginable."

Last August, Sheetz announced it was bringing a gas station and a 24-hour made-to-order food shop to the Warren area. The Sheetz franchise, which is gaining popularity in Ohio, opened in 2024 in Romulus.

Ford Fireworks Nominated One of Best Places to View Fireworks in US

USA TODAY has nominated Ford Fireworks as one of the best places to view fireworks shows in America. Public voting is now open for the category on USA TODAY's website and runs through May 12 at 11:59 a.m.

Produced by The Parade Company, Ford Fireworks is a fireworks display that illuminates the Detroit skyline and regularly brings hundreds of thousands of spectators to downtown Detroit to view them.

In 2024, Ford Fireworks was voted the second-best place in the United States to view fireworks. The Ford Fireworks will return for another spectacular Detroit show on June 23 at 10 p.m.